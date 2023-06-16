Through Friday’s matches in Hong Kong and awaiting the later matches in Brasilia, Brazil, here’s now the Volleyball Nations League stands after the USA swept Thailand on Thursday and previously unbeaten Poland got upset by previously winless the Netherlands:

Just two teams are unbeaten and both are 6-0, the USA and China. The USA has Friday off and China lost the first set and then crushed Bulgaria in four.

Poland is 6-1. Brazil is 5-1, followed by Türkiye at 5-2, Germany at 4-1, Japan at 4-2 and Canada at 3-4.

The last three matches Friday show Japan vs. Germany, Korea vs. Croatia and Serbia vs. Thailand.

The USA plays again Saturday when it takes on Japan at 4:30 Eastern.

The Americans got stronger as they went as they swept Thailand 25-21 — after being tied 16-16 — 25-18, 25-16. Jordan Thompson led with 14 kills while hitting .390 and had nine digs and a block. Avery Skinner had 13 kills, hitting .380, and eight digs and two blocks, and Kathryn Plummer had 10 kills and hit .450 to go with nine digs.

Asjia O’Neal had eight kills with no errors in 12 attacks, five blocks and three digs, and Haleigh Washington, making her 2023 VNL debut, had seven kills, hitting .580, and three blocks.

Setter Micha Hancock ahd two kills, all three of the USA aces, and a match-high 12 digs. Her team hit .480. Libero Morgan Hentz had seven digs.

The Americans had 54 kills compared to 29 by Thailand and held an 11-9 blocks advantge

Thailand’s Chatchu-On Moksri had 10 kills, two blocks and an ace. Ajcharaporn Kongyot had eight kills and two blocks.

The Netherlands improved to 1-5 after their stunning 25-22, 25-21, 28-26 victory over Poland. Jolien Knollema had 14 kills, two blocks and ace and Nike Daalderop had 13 kills for the Dutch. Poland’s Magdalena Stysiak had 15 kills, two blocks and an ace and Olivia Rozanski had 14 kills.