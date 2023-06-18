The second round of the women’s side of Volleyball Nations League headed into its final matches Sunday and, after Saturday, no team will finish unbeaten.

That’s because Japan upset the USA in five and Poland laid the hammer down on China.

With four matches left Sunday, including a big one when the the USA plays Brazil, Poland was atop the standings at 7-1. Three teams were 6-1: USA, Brazil and China. Türkiye finished 6-2 and Japan 5-3. Rounding out the top eight are Germany at 6-2 and Itlay at 4-3.

There is one preliminary round remaining, starting June 27. The top eight teams make it to the quarterfinals in Arlington, Texas, but the USA is guaranteed a spot as the host team.

Saturday in Honk Kong, the Dominican Republic beat Canada in five, Italy did the same to the Netherlands, and Poland bounced back from its first loss by sweeping China.

Then in Brasilia, Brazil, Brazil beat Germany in four, Japan stunned the USA and Serbia beat Croatia in four.

Sunday in Hong Kong, action started with the Netherlands sweeping Bulgaria and Türkiye beating the DR in four. The last match in China had Italy playing China.

Then in Brasilia, action begins with USA vs. Brazil, followed by Thailand vs. Croatia and Germany vs. Korea.

Japan beat the USA 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 15-6 as the Americans were no match for Yukiko Wada. She had 28 kills, three blocks and an ance. Mayu Ishiikawa had 16 kills, a block, 16 digs and two aces and Sarina Nishida had 12 kills and 17 digs.. Mika Shibata had 20 digs and Miniami Nishimura 16.

Japan, which beat the Americans in the VNL in 2022, had 69 kills and the USA 65. The Americans held an 11-8 blocks advantage and Japan had five aces to the USA’s three.

Danielle Cuttino had 17 kills and nine digs for the USA to go with a block. Khalia Lanier had 15 kills, three blocks and two aces and had 16 digs.. Avery Skinner had 12 kills, a block and the other ace. Anna Stevenson had 11 kills and a block. Libero Kendall White had 19 digs.

Ashley Evans got the start at setter and had three kills, a block and six digs.

Both teams hit 41 percent.

The VNL is off Monday and play resumes Tuesday for the men. All matches are shown on Volleyball TV. Use the promo code VOLLEYBALLMAG for a discount on monthly or annual subscriptions.