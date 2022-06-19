The USA’s Ali Frantti and Thailand’s Ajcharaporn Kongyot went off Sunday with 24 kills apiece in their Volleyball Nations League match in Quezon City, Philippines.

But Frantti had a lot more help — four of her teammates had seven or more kills — as the USA improved to 7-1 with a 17-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18 victory.

The Americans are now off until June 29 when they play Belgium in the third round in Calgary, Canada.

Frantti, the Penn State product who has emerged as an offensive force while making her first VNL appearance this year, also had two blocks, and ace and 10 digs.

The other outside, Kelsey Robinson, continued to stay hot, this time with 10 kills, a block, an ace and 16 digs. Another outside, Madi Kingdon Rishel, had five kills, a block, an ace and three digs.

Middle Chiaka Ogbogu had eight kills, a block, an ace and two digs. The other middle, VNL rookie Anna Stevenson, had seven kills and three blocks. Opposite Nia Reed had eight kills and nine digs.

Libero Justine Wong-Orantes had 16 digs. Setter Lauren Carlini had a kill and eight digs and her team hit .322.

The USA finished the second round in second place as Japan won again, this time beating China in four sets on Sunday, to improve to 8-0.

There were three more matches scheduled later in Brasilia, Brazil, Brazil vs. Serbia, Germany vs. Dominican Republic and Turkey vs. Korea.

The USA men, 4-0 after the first round, begin the second leg on Wednesday against Serbia in Sofia, Bulgaria.

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com. Help keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag