The USA women survived a wild second set and swept Serbia on Thursday to move into sole possession of first place in the Volleyball Nations League.

While the USA (9-1) was winning 25-17, 33-31, 25-16 in Calgary, Alberta, Japan (8-1) was off.

The Americans are in turn off on Friday, while Japan plays Turkey. The USA plays Turkey on Saturday.

Karch Kiraly used another new lineup, but it was same results as the pin hitters blasted away for the USA against Serbia. Outside Kathryn Plummer led with 16 kills, two blocks and four digs while hitting .500. Click here for Plummer’s highlights from the match, including an off-balance attack to end the first set.

Opposite Jordan Thompson had 14 kills, hitting .367, and added an ace and 10 digs. Click here for Thompson’s highlights from the match.

Outside Sarah Wilhite Parsons had 10 kills, hit .529, and had two aces and 11 digs.

Middles Haleigh Washington and Hannah Tapp had four kills and an ace each. Washington had three blocks and three digs, while Tapp had two blocks and two digs.

Setter Jordyn Poulter had two kills, two blocks and six digs as the USA hit .380. Libero Justine Wong-Orantes had 11 digs.

Serbia’s Bianka Busa and Ana Bjelica had 12 kills each.

Brazil moved into a tie with Japan for second place with a sweep of Korea in Sofia, Bulgaria, in which Georgia Tech outside hitter Julia Bergmann led with 11 kills, five blocks and a dig. Also in Bulgaria, the Dominican Republic beat Thailand in four and China swept Poland.

In Calgary, Turkey swept the Netherlands and Germany beat Belgium in four.

Friday’s schedule in Bulgaria started with China sweeping the Dominican Republc. Also, Italy plays Korea and Brazil plays Bulgaria.

In Calgary, Belgium plays the Netherlands and Serbia plays Canada.