Aaron Russell had 19 kills, hit .470, and had a block, three aces and four digs as the USA men defeated Germany 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18 to open the third round of Volleyball Nations League.

Kyle Ensing had 12 kills, an ace and four digs in the victory in Osaka, Japan. TJ DeFalco had 11 kills, an ace and four digs. Both middles, Jeff Jendryk and David Smith, had five kills each. Smith had two blocks.

Micah Christenson, in his first VNL match this year, had 33 assists, three kills, a block, an ace, and 10 digs. Erik Shoji had 11 digs.

Lukas Maase had 14 kills for Germany and Tobias Brand had 11.

The USA improved to 7-2 and is tied for the lead in the win column with France and Poland. Germany dropped to 3-6.

The Americans have a day off before playing frst-place France (7-1), which won the Tokyo Olympics after losing to the USA in the first match of the tournament.

In the second match in Osaka, Argentina beat Canada 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23.

Later Tuesday in Gdansk, Poland, Bulgaria was to play Italy and Iran was to play Poland.