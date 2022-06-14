Two Olympians are out, five different ones are in.

Coach Karch Kiraly and USA Volleyball announced their team for the second round of Volleyball Nations League. When the Americans play Wednesday in Quezon City, Philippines, against Buglaria, the 14-player roster will have a much different look than the team played the first round and went 3-1 earlier this month.

Gone are the two stellar opposites, Jordan Thompson and Annie Drews.

In are Olympic setter Micha Hancock, libero Justine Wong-Orantes, middle Haleigh Washington, outside Kelsey Robinson, and middle Chiaka Ogbogu.

Also on the team are Olympic alternates outside Kathryn Plummer and middle Hannah Tapp and newcomer opposites Danielle Cuttino and Nia Reed.

Returning from the team that played in Bossier City and beat the Dominican Republic, Canada and Brazil before losing to Japan are setter Lauren Carlini, libero Morgan Hentz, outside Madi Kingdon Rishel, outside Ali Frantti and middle Anna Stevenson.

The USA plays Bulgaria, Poland, China and Thailand in this round before moving on to Calgary, Alberta, on June 29 for matches against Belgium, Serbia, Turkey and Germany.

“We are looking forward to some more great opponents in the Philippines,” USA coach Karch Kiraly told USA Volleyball. “Every one of those is a chance for us to learn and get better.”

The 14-player roster follows. Four are from Penn State, Hancock, Washington, Frantti and Reed, and five others also played in the Big Ten, Nebraska’s Wong-Orantes and Robinson, Wisconsin’s Carlini, Purdue’s Cuttino and Minnesota’s Tapp. There are two Stanford products in Plummer and Hentz.

VNL WOMEN — Play in the Philippines opened Tuesday with Thailand sweeping Japan before Poland played Japan. In Brasilia, Brazil, Germany plays the Netherlands and Serbia faces Italy.

VNL MEN — The USA men, after their 4-0 start, are back, preparing to head to Sofia, Bulgaria. They play June 22 against Serbia.

After the first round, the USA is in fourth place, tied at 3-1 with China, Turkey, Serbia, Brazil and Poland. Japan and Thailand are on top at 4-0.