The USA women begin the second round of pool play Tuesday in the FIVB Volleyball World Championship.

The Americans, in Pool F in Lodz, Poland, play the Dominican Republic at 11:30 Eastern.

Subsequently they play Poland on Wednesday, Türkiye on Friday and Thailand on Saturday with the goal of advancing the October 11 quarterfinals.

In the first round of pool play, the USA swept Kazakhstan and Canada, beat Bulgaria in four before sweeping Germany, but then got swept by Serbia this past Saturday.

In that loss the Americans combined for a total of just 30 kills, six by Kara Bajema. Serbia’s Tjiana Boskovic had 21 kills.

Also Tuesday in Pool F, Thailand plays Canada, Türkiye plays Germany and Serbia plays Poland. In Pool E, Japan plays Belgium, Italy plays Brazil and the Netherlands plays Argentina.

All matches can be seen on VolleyballWorld.TV.