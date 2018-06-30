USA women defeat China, face Turkey for VNL gold

The USA women’s national team defeated China 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18 in the semifinals Saturday in Nanjing, China, and will play Turkey for the Volleyball Nations League title at 7 a.m. Eastern on Sunday.

Turkey was a surprise 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 winner over Brazil, which will play China at 3 a.m. Eastern for the bronze medal.

Both matches will be broadcast on Flovolleyball.tv.

Once again, Michelle Bartsch-Hackley the USA, this time with 22 kills and two blocks as her team improved to 16-2 in the VNL. Foluke Akinradewo added 13 kills and a block and Kelly Murphy had 10 kills, two blocks and an ace. Kim Hill had nine kills and an ace, all in the fourth set. Jordan Larson finished with four kills, a block and an ace.

The USA-Turkey has every indication that it should it should be a close match: Earlier in the VNL, the USA lost to Turkey in five, 28-26, 25-19, 20-25, 24-26, 16-14 on May 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, but came back with a big five-set victory this past Wednesday 17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-11.