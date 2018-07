The USA women won the first FIVB Volleyball Nations League title when they beat Turkey on Sunday night 17-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-15, 15-7 in Nanjing, China.

It was the third time the two national teams went five during the tournament as the Americans beat Turkey for the second time in five days.

Kim Hill, who did not start the match, led the USA with 16 kills, a block and three aces.

This story will be updated later Sunday.