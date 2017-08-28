Big night for Drews as USA women sweep Brazil in Anaheim

Four Olympic veterans made their 2017 debuts Sunday as the USA women beat fourth-ranked Brazil 25-21, 25-14, 29-27 in the Anaheim Convention Center. When it was done, the teams played a bonus fourth set un the event called the USA Volleyball Cup.

A USA team that had competed this season with quite a few young players was joined by Olympians Foluke Akinradewo, Rachael Adams, Kim Hill and Jordan Larson.

However, newcomer Annie Drews, the Purdue product, had 18 points with 14 kills on 26 attacks, three blocks and an ace during the official three sets of the match. Larson 15 points with 12 kills on 24 attacks, two blocks and an ace. Adams had 11 points with nine kills on 12 swings and two blocks.

Megan Courtney moved from outside hitter to libero. Click here for the USA Volleyball account of the match.

The teams play again Tuesday and it will air live at 7:30 p.m. Pacific on the NBC Sports Network.