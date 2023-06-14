Ali Frantti, Jordan Thompson and Khalia Lanier combined for 41 of the USA’s 57 kills against Croatia on Tuesday as the Americans opened the second round of Volleyball Nations League with a 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 victory.

The USA has Wednesday off before resuming play in Brasilia, Brazil, on Thursday against Thailand. The USA, Poland and China are all tied atop the VNL standings at 5-0.

Earlier Wednesday in Hong Kong, China, Serbia (1-4) got its first win after 18-year-old Aleksandra Uzelac had 21 kills, an ace and a block in a five-set victory over Japan (3-2). Italy (2-3) swept Bulgaria (1-4) and Türkiye (4-1) did the same to the Netherlands (0-5).

Later Wednesday in Brasila, Germany was set to play Thailand and Brazil was facing Korea.

Last-place Croatia (0-5) was in control of the first set — the only set it has won in the tournament — against the USA before coach Karch Kiraly subbed Olympic setter Micha Hancock for VNL first-timer Ashley Evans.

Frantti, the product of Penn State who announced her presence last summer in VNL, had 15 kills, a block, eight digs and an ace.

“After the first (set) loss, we had to make some adjustments with our blocks and defense systems,” Frantti said. “We also talked about serving more aggressively. They were very comfortable in serve receive, so it was important to try to get them off the net.”

Thompson, the former Cincinnati star, who like Frantti stayed home for the first four matches, had 14 kills, two blocks and an ace. USC great Lanier had 12 kills and a block to go with 11 digs.

Brionne Butler had six kills, five blocks and four digs, and former Texas teammate Asjia O’Neal had three kills and two blocks.

Hancock had two kills, a block and eight digs and her team hit .470. Libero Kendall White, like Hancock a former Penn State standout, had 16 digs.

The USA held a 14-6 blocks advantage.

Croatia’s Laura Milos had 15 kills and 11 digs, Andrea Mihaljevic had 13 kills, nine digs and a block, and Dijana Karatovic had 11 kills, a block and two aces. Setter Karla Antunovic had three kills, eight digs and two aces. Izabela Stimac had 15 kills.