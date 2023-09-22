The USA women are like a victory away from clinching a Paris 2024 Olympic berth after beating Italy in four sets Friday in Lodz, Poland.

The Americans have two matches left, against Poland on Saturday and Germany on Sunday. Earlier in Pool C on Friday, Poland beat Germany in five.

Jordan Thompson had her biggest match of the tournament, finishing with 23 kills an a block. Kelsey Cook had 12 kills, three blocks and an ace and Kathryn Plummer had 10 kills and an ace. Dana Rettke had five kills and four blocks and Jordan Larson had seven kills.