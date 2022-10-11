The USA women swept Türkiye 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in Gliwice, Poland, on Tuesday to advance to the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship.

They’ll play Serbia, which knocked out Poland in five sets later Tuesday. In the other semifinal, Italy, which beat China, plays Japan, which upset Brazil in five.

The Americans, 7-2 in the first two rounds of pool play, dominated throughout the match. The USA, hoping to win gold for the first time in eight years, finished second in 1967 and 2002, and took bronze in 1982 and 1990. The only USA gold medal came in 2014.

Ali Frantti led the USA with 15 kills, a block and two aces. She hit .423. Annie Drews had 11 kills and three blocks, and Kelsey Cook ha nine kills and a block. Jordyn Poulter had three blocks and an ace.

Ebrar Karakurt led Türkiye with 13 kills and three blocks.