Tijana Boskovic lit up the USA with 32 kills as Serbia beat the Americans 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23 in Gliwice, Poland, Wednesday in the semifinals of the FIVB Women’s World Championship.

While Serbia will play for gold, the USA will play for bronze on Saturday in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Both squads await the results of Thursday”s Italy-Brazil semifinal.

Kelsey Cook led the USA with 16 kills, two blocks and two digs. Annie Drews had 12 kills, two aces and a team-high six digs. Chiaka Ogbogu had six kills, three blocks and a ace.

Ali Frantti had eight kills and two aces and reserve Kara Bajema had five kills, two digs and an ace. Setter Jordyn Pouler had a kill, two aces and four digs.

The USA also lost to Serbia on October 1 in pool play.