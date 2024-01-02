Women’s pro volleyball report: Mims, Keene lead Nantes into first in France

Pro Women

This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts. Many pro leagues are on winter breaks, but there was plenty of action involving Americans. We’ve also got a list of NCAA players who have completed their eligibility and have signed with pro teams:

France

Nantes (12-1) won the battle for first place by beating Nancy (10-3) in four as Taylor Mims led with 15 kills and two blocks. Jaelyn Keene added three blocks, two kills and two aces. Breana Runnels led Nancy with 14 kills and a block. Haylie Bennett and Katelyn Evans both finished with 10 kills and a block. Shayla Hoeft had seven kills and two blocks. Setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had three blocks and a kill.

Levallois Paris SC (10-3) won its third in a row by beating Chamalieres (5-8) in four and Emily Thater contributed four kills, two blocks and two aces. Courtney Buzzerio led Chamalieres with 10 kills (.429) and a block. Sabrina Starks finished with a match-high seven blocks and had a kill. Kari Zumach added two kills and a block as a substitute.

Madelyn Robinson had 19 kills as Cannes (6-8) battled out a five-set win over Marcq en Baroeul (4-9). Leah Meyer appeared as a serving substitute. Tristin Savage had five kills and two blocks for Marcq en Baroeul.

Claire Hoffman had 13 kills, two aces and two blocks as Beziers (9-4) won its fifth in a row by sweeping Venelles (3-10). Taylor Fricano added nine kills and two blocks, while Serena Gray finished with six kills and two blocks. Beziers setter Ella May Powell had two blocks and a kill.

Mulhouse (10-3) overpowered the developmental France 2024 team (0-13). Annayka Legros led with eight kills (.500) and six aces. Jaali Winters added five kills and a block.

Italy

Kelsey Robinson Cook had 14 kills, hit .480 and had an ace and Khalia Lanier had 12 kills, hit .429 and had an ace as Imoco Conegliano (14-0) swept Trentino (1-13). Carly DeHoog led Trentino with 13 kills and a block.

Milano (13-1) overcame an unusually slow start and beat Busto Arsizio (4-10) in four as Dana Rettke had five kills (.500) and a match-high five blockso. Kara Bajema had three kills in a brief appearance.

Chieri (8-6) lost to Novara (11-3) in four. Avery Skinner had 12 kills and two blocks for Chieri. Madi Kingdon had nine kills.

Casalmaggiore (2-12) fell into the relegation zone for the first time this season after losing in four to Bergamo (3-11). Simone Lee had seven kills and three blocks for Casalmaggiore. Setter Micha Hancock added three aces and a kill.

Madi Kubik had 17 kills, hit .410 and had a block and an ace and was named MVP as Cuneo (5-9) snapped its losing streak with a five-set win over Pinerolo (7-7). Anna Stevenson-Hall added eight kills, six blocks and two aces.

Scandicci (12-2) swept cross town rival Firenze (6-8) but neither Haleigh Washington nor Lindsey Ruddins played. Lauren Stivrins added one kill as a substitute for Firenze.

Germany

Potsdam (7-5) snapped beat first-place Schwern (10-2) in four sets. Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with 77% positive reception and Breland Morrissette had three kills, three blocks and two aces. Meg Wolowicz contributed one kill as a substitute for Schwerin.

Dresdner (10-2) won its third in a row, beating Munster (3-9) in four. Grace Frohling was gold MVP after getting 21 kills, two aces and a block. Dresder teammate Tia Jimerson added six kills, two blocks and an ace. Gloria Mutiri was named silver MVP with19 kills, two blocks and an ace for Munster. Zoe Fleck was credited with 62% positive reception. Setter Jenna Ewert had one kill and an ace.

Suhl (7-5) won for the fourth time in five matches by sweeping Neuwied (0-12). Julia Brown was Suhl’s second-top scorer with 13 kills (.522), a block and an ace. Eleanor Holthaus added three kills and a block. Reserve Jenny Mosser had three kills.

Alexis Hart had 13 kills, a block and an ace as Stuttgart (11-1) beat Vilsbiburg (5-7) in four. Kayla Haneline was a serving sub. Serena Bruin had a kill and one block for Vilsbiburg.

Wiesbaden (5-7) swept Aachen (2-10) as Jaidyn Blachfield had eight kills, two aces and a block. Rachel Anderson added six kills (.857) and a block. Gabby Goddard led Aachen with three kills, two blocks and two aces.

Poland

Mac May had 11 kills and two blocks as Budowlani Lodz (8-5) closed out 2023 by sweeping UNI Opole (5-8). May was named one of the best outside hitters of the first half in the Polish league.

From NCAA to the pros

Italy

Skylar Fields (USC), Busto Arsizio

Puerto Rico

Belle Morgan (Texas A&M CC), Valencianas de Juncos

Elissa Alcantara (Cincinnati), Valencianas de Juncos

Kaycee O’Dell (North Dakota), Valencianas de Juncos

Amethyst Harper (LMU), Valencianas de Juncos

Nicole Drewnick (Notre Dame), Atenienses de Manati

Claudia Dillion (UCF) – Atenienses de Manati

Savannah Vach (Miami), Mets de Guaynabo

Haley Bush (Drake), Mets de Guaynabo

Treyaunna Rush (North Texas), Criollas de Caguas

Janice Leao (Miami), Criollas de Caguas

Emma Clothier (SMU), Pinkin de Corozal

Germany

Pia Timmer (Washington State), Dresdner

Iman Ndiaye (UCLA), Suhl

Portugal

Shannon Shields (Arizona State), Benfica

Spain

Lana Radakovic (Washington State), CV Haris

Kayla Henley (Middle Tennessee State), CAV Esquimo

Peru

Kaylee Oscarson (Middle Tennessee State), Regatas Lima

Shaney Lipscomb (NM State), Regatas Lima

Türkiye

Dilara Gedikoglu (Mizzou), IBB (Second Division)

Montenegro

Ana Brangioni (VCU), Luka Bar

Finland

Makenzie Harris (Northern Colorado), Polkky Kuusamo

Kaley Rammelsberg (Indiana), LiigaPloki

Sweden

Kira Thomsen (Montana State), Orebro

Albania

Tia Andaya (Central Washington), SK Tirana