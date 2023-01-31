This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts:

Imoco Conegliano, led by Kelsey Cook and Kathryn Plummer, won the Italian Cup for the fourth year in a row. NCAA-champion libero Zoe Fleck sparkled in her pro debut in Germany and Danielle Cuttino continued to tear it up in Japan.

Italian Cup

Kelsey Cook had 10 kills and hit .500 as Imoco Conegliano won its fourth Italian Cup in a row by sweeping Milano 25-17, 25-23, 25-19. Milano was in the final for the first time.

Kathryn Plummer added nine kills and a block. Jordan Thompson led Milano with 16 kills (.394) and a block. Jordan Larson was held to two kills while Dana Rettke, coming off the bench, had two blocks.

Imoco Conegliano advanced by crushing Cuneo 25-12, 25-19, 25-12 in the quarterfinals and Novara in the semifinals 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23.

In the quarterfinals, Cook was the second top scorer with 11 kills (.450), two aces and a block. Plummer added seven kills (.636), two blocks, and an ace. Anna Stevenson-Hall had two kills and an ace for Cuneo.

In the semifinals, Plummer was the second top scorer with 18 kills (.361). Cook added seven kills and a block. Adams was limited to only six kills and an ace for Novara.

Novara opened with a 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25 win over Chieri as McKenzie Adams had 10 kills and a block. Brionne Butler came off the bench for Chieri to contribute three kills and two blocks.

Milano held off Casalmaggiore 25-23, 28-26, 25-16). Thompson had 25 kills (.550) and a block. Larson had nine kills, one block and an ace. Ali Frantti led Casalmaggiore with 10 kills and two blocks. Lauren Carlini added two kills.

Bergamo pulled off the only upset of the quarterfinals by beating Scandicci 20-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, 15-13. Khalia Lanier led Bergamo with 21 kills (.321) and an ace as Bergamo advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016. Haleigh Washington had seven kills (.461) and a block for Scandicci.

Milano advanced to the final after sweeping Bergamo 25-17, 25-21, 25-15. Thompson was the top scorer again as she had 15 kills (.444) and a match-high three blocks. Larson added 11 kills (.409) and a block. Lanier was limited to six kills, while Mac May came in and got a kill.

Germany

Aachen spoiled Zoe Fleck’s professional debut by sweeping Munster 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. Ashley Evans was named MVP for Aachen (8-6) with a match-high four blocks to go along with three kills while leading the team to hit .324. Fleck was named MVP for Munster (8-6) with 55% positive reception.

Schwerin (12-2) kept pace with the top of the table by sweeping Vilsbiburg 25-17, 25-21, 25-21. Lindsay Ruddins had 11 kills and a block as Schwerin won its sixth in a row.

Wiesbaden (6-8) strengthened its playoff position by sweeping Suhl 25-15, 25-15, 26-24 as Rachel Anderson had eight kills, a match-high five blocks and an ace. Danielle Harbin was limited to six kills while Jenna Ewert set for Suhl (4-10).

Stuttgart )13-1) easily swept depleted Straubing 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 as Alexis Hart had eight kills. Simone Lee added three kills in one set played. Krystal Rivers did not play.

Türkiye

VakifBank (15-1) swept Ilbank 25-17, 25-20, 25-19. Kara Bajema had 12 kills and a block. Chiaka Ogbogu did not play.

THY ended its losing streak by beating Kuzeyboru 25-13, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22. Madi Kingdon’s hot offensive form continued with 17 kills (.517), three blocks, and an ace for THY (11-5). Annie Michtem led Kuzeyboru (5-11) with 20 kills and a block.

SigortaShop lost to PTT 25-22, 13-25, 18-25, 25-23, 17-15. Kelsie Payne led SigortaShop (3-13) with 20 kills, three blocks and two aces. Marin Grote had a kill and a block in one set.

Nilufer (9-7) lost to league-leading Eczacibasi 25-20, 25-23, 25-22. Sheridan Atkinson led Nilufer with 11 kills and three blocks and Brooke Nuneviller added five kills.

Galatasaray (11-5) ended the week with its fourth win in a row, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 over Bolu as Logan Eggleston had nine kills. Tori Dixon contributed six kills for Bolu (2-14).

Japan

Toyota Autobody Queenseis split the weekend series with Hitachi Rivale. Queenseis won the first30-28, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20 as Danielle Cuttino led with 27 kills (.453) and six blocks. Hannah Tapp exited with an undisclosed injury for Hitachi. Hitachi bounced back to take the second 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17. Cuttino finished with 27 kills and a block for Queenseis.

France

Beziers (12-5), which has won eight in a row in the league, overcame a second set mishap to beat France 2024 (25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19). Avery Skinner led with 18 kills (.353) and an ace. Blake Mohler came off the bench to contribute three kills, one block and an ace while Madison Lilley also came off the bench and added an ace.

Venelles (8-9) pulled off the reverse sweep by beating Cannes 19-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-15, 15-9. Samantha Drechsel was named MVP as she had 18 kills and a block. August Raskie added six kills and an ace. Claire Felix had nine kills and a match-high seven blocks for Cannes (9-8). Carli Synder had eight kills and two blocks. Madeleine Gates added 11 kills, three blocks, and two aces in the defeat while Jenna Gray had three kills and two blocks.

TFOC escaped Marcq en Barouel 25-10, 26-24, 23-25, 16-25, 15-13. Taylor Fricano led TFOC (13-4) with 18 kills and four blocks. Shannon Scully had 13 kills and one ace. Kendall White was credited with 56% positive reception.

Paris SC (14-3) held second place by beating Mulhouse 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20. Emily Thater was named MVP after having 15 kills (.667), three blocks and two aces.

Nantes (15-2) beat Nancy 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 15-5 as Taylor Mims had 15 kills and five blocks. Annayka Legros had 12 kills, two aces and a block for Nancy (7-10). Shayla Hoeft came off the bench to contribute eight kills (.583).

Levallois (2-14) pulled off the upset of the week by beating defending-champion Volero Le Cannet 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13. Haylie Benett was the second top scorer with 19 kills and a block.

Brazil

SESC-RJ beat Barueri 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16. Roni Jones-Perry was the top scorer for SESC (8-6) with 13 kills and a block.

Greece

Markopoulo (6-8) swept Zaon 25-12, 25-8, 25-8 as Audriana Fitzmorris had six kills while playing only the first two sets. Becca Latham contributed eight kills, two aces, and a block.

PAOK (13-1) overcame a slow start to beat Aigaleo 24-26, 25-13, 25-17, 26-24. Payton Caffrey led with 18 kills (.571), four blocks, and three aces.

Olympiacos (10-4) swept Thetis 25-17, 25-20, 25-21. Jaali Winters had nine kills (.412) and a block, while Mariena Hayden was limited to five kills, three blocks, and an ace for Thetis (6-8). Leah Hardeman chipped in four kills.