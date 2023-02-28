This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. The Turkish league is on hold until March:

CEV Cup

Olympiacos lost 25-19, 23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9 to Targoviste of Romania in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup. Jaali Winters had seven kills and an ace for Olympiacos while starting the first two sets.

Scandicci won its first quarterfinal match by sweeping Potsdam 29-27, 26-24, 25-19 as Haleigh Washington had six kills and a block.

Madi Kingdon had eight kills as THY finished the first round of quarterfinal matches by sweeping Mulhouse 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.

Challenge Cup

Chieri is one step away from the final after sweeping Suhl 25-17, 25-17, 25-17. Brionne Butler did not play for Chieri, but Julia Brown led Suhl with eight kills, two blocks, and two aces and Danielle Harbin added five kills.

Italy

Annie Drews powered Vallefoglia past Firenze 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 25-13. Drews was the top scorer and MVP with 27 kills and a block. Micha Hancock added four kills and a block while setting for Vallefoglia (8-12). Firenze (9-11) saw its five-match win streak snapped. Rhamat Alhassan did not play.

Scandicci (16-4) won its fourth match in a row, beating Milano 25-22, 26-28, 25-22, 21-25, 15-7 despite 27 kills by Jordan Thompson. Washington had six kills, a block and an ace. Thompson hit .453 and had a block for Milano (15-5). Jordan Larson was limited to three kills while Dana Rettke added one in a substitute appearance.

Chieri earned a hard fought win over Busto Arsizio i20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22. Butler came off the bench for Chieri (14-6) to add four kills and a block. Carli Lloyd had four kills and two blocks while setting for Busto Arsizio (9-11).

Cuneo finally earned its first win of 2023 by sweeping Macerata 25-21, 25-17, 25-20. Anna Stevenson-Hall had seven kills and an ace for Cuneo (7-13). Dani Drews appeared as a serving substitute. Symone Abbot had six kills for Macerata (2-18). Claire Chaussee had two kills in a substitute appearance.

Bergamo (10-10) earned its fourth win in five matches by sweeping Perugia 25-21, 25-15, 25-21as Khalia Lanier was the top scorer with 17 kills (.556) and a block.

Conegliano (19-1) survived a five-setter with Pinerolo as Kathryn Plummer was named MVP in the match after having 20 kills (.432), a block, and an ace in the (22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12 victory. Kelsey Cook came off the bench to add five kills and a block. Stephanie Samedy had eight kills in the first two sets.

Novara ended the week with a 25-17, 22-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-10 come-from-behind victory over Casalmaggiore. McKenzie Adams had 10 kills for Novara (15-5), which had lost two in a row. Ali Frantti had 13 kills and a block for Casalmaggiore (9-11), which lost its fourth in a row. Lauren Carlini had three kills and an ace while setting. Courtney Buzzerio appeared as a serving substitute.

Germany

German Cup: Schwerin was crowned the German Cup champions for the eighth time by beating Potsdam 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20. Lindsey Ruddins was the second-top scorer for Schwerin with 13 kills, two aces, and a block.

German League: Suhl (5-11) swept Erfurt 25-19, 25-21, 25-19. Harbin led all scorers with 15 kills (.448). Brown added five kills, a block and an ace. Ewert set and contributed three kills and a block.

France

Nancy (9-12) earned its second win in a row by sweeping France 2024 25-18, 25-20, 25-17. Annayka Legros had six kills (.750) and an ace in two sets. Shayla Hoeft had three kills and an ace while Lauren Page added a kill and an ace.

Malina Terrell’s career day was not enough for Saint Raphael to overcome Mulhouse.Terrell led Saint Raphael (8-13) with 21 kills, a block and an ace in the 24-26, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 defeat.

Venelles earned its fourth win in five matches by sweeping Levallois 25-22, 28-26, 25-16. Samantha Drechsel had eight kills, a block, and an ace for Venelles (11-10). August Raskie had three kills while setting. Katelyn Evans returned from a lengthy absence to have five kills. Haylie Bennett led Levallois (2-19) with nine kills and a block.

TFOC were no match for Volero Le Cannet in a 25-23, 25-13, 25-16 loss. Taylor Fricano led TFOC with nine kills and a block. Shannon Scully added eight kills and a block. Kendall White was credited with 38% positive reception.

Beziers (14-7) upset second-place Paris SC i25-23, 25-23, 25-17. Avery Skinner led with 12 kills, two blocks, and an ace. Teammate Madison Lilley was MVP after hitting.364 while adding a kill and a block. Blake Mohler finished with three kills and a block.

Cannes (12-9) upset the first-place Nantes 20-25, 25-15, 26-28, 25-23, 15-10 as setter Jenna Gray was named MVP. Carli Snyder had 17 kills, two aces and a block. Claire Felix finished with five kills, three blocks, and two aces. Madeline Gates added eight kills and two blocks. Taylor Mims led all scorers with 27 kills and two aces for Nantes (17-4).

Japan

Toyota Autobody Queenseis was swept by Hisamitsu Springs 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 but Danielle Cuttino had 13 kills. Queenseis lost again, falling to Toray 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20 as Cuttino led all scorers with 24 kills, two blocks and an ace.

JT Marvelous was upset by Himeji 25-21, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20 despite Karsta Lowe getting 21 kills and a block. JT Marvelous bounced back and swept Ageo 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 as Lowe had a match-high 24 kills and a block.

Thailand

Lauren Matthews earned the first trophy of her professional career as she helped Nakhon Ratchasima win the Thai League title by beating Diamond Food 12-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-20, 15-11. Matthews was the second top scorer in the match with 15 kills and five blocks. Alli Cudworth added 13 kills and two blocks.

Greece

Aris fended off Olympiacos 25-18, 25-27, 18-25, 25-19, 25-12. Winters was the top scorer for Olympiacos (13-5) as she had 15 kills (.364), two blocks and an ace.

Markopoulo (7-11) ended its losing streak by sweeping Lamias 25-21, 25-21, 25-16. Becca Latham was the top scorer with 14 kills and a block. Audriana Fitzmorris added six kills, a block and an ace.

Panathinaikos handed Thetis its second loss in a row. Adora Anae had 11 kills (.450) and an ace for Panathinaikos (14-4) in the 25-10, 25-14, 25-19 victory. Mariena Hayden and Leah Hardeman both chipped in seven points for Thetis (8-10).

Puerto Rico

Santurce beat Caguas 25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20 as Gina Mancuso was the top scorer with 13 kills, two blocks and an ace. Madi Kubik added eight kills and a block. Gabby Simpson had three kills and a block as a substitute. Kayla Caffey was the second top scorer for Caguas with six kills, four blocks, and an ace. Shelly Stafford made her debut as Seleisa Elisaia’s import player replacement, contributing 11 points. Kash Williams finished with six.

Naranjito swept Juncos 25-19, 25-22, 25-23. Lindsey Vander Weide led with 12 kills and three blocks. Taylor Sandbothe chipped in five kills and two blocks. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres set for Naranjito (6-1) and had three blocks, one kill, and an ace. Naya Gros had six kills and a block for Juncos. Setter Natalie Hayward had two kills.

Corozal kept Ponce winless by sweeping 25-19, 25-21, 25-12. Ronika Stone had six kills and a match-high four blocks for Corozal. Adanna Rollins had five kills and a block. Setter Tori Dilfer contributed two kills and two aces. Nia Robinson had six kills for Ponce while Eleanor Holthaus had three kills and a block.

Santurce stayed undefeated by beating Manati 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20. Mancuso led all scorers with 17 kills. Kubik added 16 kills and an ace. Gloria Mutiri led Manati with 13 kills and three blocks. Mackenzi Welsh had an ace. Callie Schwarzenbach did not play for Manati.

Juncos (2-4) got a crucial win in the battle for the final playoff position by beating Ponce 25-20, 25-27, 25-18, 25-21. Gros had nine kills, three blocks and an ace. Hayward added two kills and a block. Robinson led all scorers with 23 kills, three aces, and a block for Ponce. Holthaus was limited to five kills while setter Jhenna Gabriel had a block.

Caguas ended its five-match losing streak to Corozal with a 28-26, 29-27, 25-21 victory. Stafford had 11 points again for Caguas (3-4), with eight kills and three blocks. Caffey added seven kills and an ace while Williams had five kills. Stone had five kills and three blocks for Corozal. Rollins was limited to one kill and an ace while Dilfer also had a kill and an ace.

Santurce (7-0) capped off its undefeated week with a 25-15, 25-13, 29-27 sweep of Corozal. Mancuso was the top scorer again as she had 13 kills and a block. Kubik added nine kills and two blocks. Rollins led Corozal with 12 kills while Stone added eight. Dilfer finished with three kills and a block as Corozal fell to 3-4.

Ponce (1-7) earned its first win by beating Manati in the final match of the week 19-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 18-16. Robinson was the top scorer with 24 kills and an ace. Holthaus followed with 16 kills, three aces and two blocks. Gabriel added a block and an ace. Schwarzenbach returned to Manati’s lineup and led with 19 kills, four blocks and an ace. Mutiri had 15 kills and two blocks. Welsh did not play as Manati fell to 3-5.

Brazil

SESC RJ overcame a slow start to beat ABEL Moda 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-11 as Roni Jones-Perry was the second top scorer with 16 kills (.448) and an ace.