This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts:

Italy

Avery Skinner earned MVP honors as Chieri swept Roma. Skinner led Chieri with 14 kills, hitting .429, with two blocks and two aces. Madi Kingdon Rishel followed with 13 kills, two blocks and an ace. Courtney Schwan had eight kills and a block for Roma.

Conegliano overcame a slow start to easily sweep Cuneo. Kathryn Plummer had eight kills, three aces and two blocks for Conegliano. Kelsey Robinson Cook added three kills and two aces. Khalia Lanier and Madi Bugg did not play. Anna Stevenson-Hall was limited to three kills for Cuneo, which allowed 17 aces. Madi Kubik had one kill as a substitute.

Milano recovered from a one-set blip to beat Trentino in four as Dana Rettke had six kills and a match-high six blocks. Kara Bajema did not play. Carly DeHoog was second on Trentino with eight kills, one block, and an ace. Madeleine Gates did not play.

Micha Hancock’s debut was not enough to propel Casalmaggiore to a win as it lost in four to Novara. Hancock, who had two kills, came on during set three to win the set, but her team lost the fourth. Breanna Edwards had one kill as a substitute.

Scandicci set aside Busto Arsizio in four sets. Lindey Ruddins had three kills, a block and an ace in a two-set appearance for Scandicci. Haleigh Washington did not play. T’ara Ceasar made her A1 debut as a sub for Busto Arsizio.

Firenze got beat in a reverse sweep to Pinerolo. Lauren Stivrins had six kills and a match-high three blocks for Firenze.

Turkey

Turkish Super Cup

Jordan Thompson and VakifBank beat Fenerbahce 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 for its first title of the season. Thompson was named MVP of the final as she had 23 kills (.432), five blocks, and an ace. Thompson had14 kills, hitting .765 over the final two sets. Ali Frantti added 10 kills and an ace. Chiaka Ogbogu did not play due to foreign-player limits.

Turkish League

Sarah Parsons had 21 kills and three blocks as Kuzeyboru got its first league win as it beat PTT. Payton Caffrey led PTT with 16 kills, four blocks and an ace.

Muratpasa started strong by sweeping Cukurova. Micaya White was the second top scorer as she had 13 kills and an ace. Stephanie Samedy added five kills and a block.

VakifBank won its second match of the week by dispatching Karayollari. Frantti contributed five kills. Ogbogu made her season debut with six kills and two blocks. Thompson did not play.

Sariyer lost to Besiktas in five sets. Simone Lee finished with nine kills and two aces for Sariyer.

Galatasaray was upset by Nilufer in five sets in the last match of the week. Danielle Cuttino had 12 kills and a block. Logan Eggleston added three kills and an ace. Heather Gneiting came off the bench to have four kills and one block.

Germany

German Super Cup

Stuttgart beat Schwerin and Krystal Rivers was named MVP after compiling 29 kills, two aces and a block. Kayla Haneline added six kills and three blocks.

German League

Stuttgart swept Munster as Haneline had six kills, a block and an ace. Alexis Hart added a kill as a substitute. Rivers did not play. Jenna Ewert had one kill while setting for Munster. Gloria Mutiri had one kill as a substitute.

Potsdam swept Aachen as Breland Morrissette had four kills and four blocks. Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with 50% positive reception. Gabby Goddard had three blocks and two kills for Aachen.

Suhl fell in five sets to Vilsbiburg. Julia Brown led Suhl with 14 kills and a block. Jenny Mosser had five kills and two blocks. Eleanor Holthaus came off the bench to have 12 kills.

Dresdner bounced back from last week’s disappointment to sweep Wiesbaden. Grace Frohling was named MVP as she had a match-high 18 kills. Tia Jimerson added eight kills and two blocks for Dresdner. Izabella Rapacz led Wiesbaden with 15 kills and a block.

France

Mulhouse beat Marcq en Barouel in four sets as Annayka Legros was the second top scorer with 11 kills (.600), three blocks and three aces. Jaali Winters followed with nine kills, two blocks and two aces. Carli Snyder added five kills and two aces.

Beziers bested Venelles in three sets for its first win. Serena Gray, making her professional debut, had seven kills (.700), five blocks and four aces. Claire Hoffman had five kills, one block and an ace. Ella May Powell set for Beziers and had four blocks, three aces and two kills. Taylor Fricano contributed seven kills.

Levallois Paris battled past Chamalieres in four sets. Emily Thater had eight kills and a block for Paris. Sabrina Starks had seven kills and a match-high five blocks for Chamalieres. Courtney Buzzerio had seven kills and an ace. Setter Maggie Speaks had two kills and a block.

Nancy upset Cannes to end the week. Katelyn Evans was top scorer for Nancy in the sweep with eight kills and five aces. Shayla Hoeft followed with seven kills, two blocks,and two aces. Breana Runnels had nine kills and a block, while Haylie Bennett finished with six kills, one block and an ace. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres set for Nancy and had three kills and a block. Madelyn Robinson had 12 kills, a block and an ace for Cannes. Leah Meyer finished with 10 kills (.692) and an ace.

Poland

Mac May was named MVP as she led Budowlani Lodz past UNI Opole in three sets. May had 13 kills (.435), three aces, and two blocks. Fellow UCLA alum and teammate elan McCall is injured.