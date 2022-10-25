This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts:

France

Cannes swept Saint Raphael 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 as former Stanford teammates Jenna Gray and Madeleine Gates made their French league debuts with a sweep of Saint Raphael. Gates had four kills (.800) and two aces. Gray added three kills and an ace for Cannes as she led the team to hit .375. Carly Snyder added six kills (.400) and two aces. Malina Terrell was top scorer for Saint Raphael with 11 kills (.200) and a block.

Nantes beat Chamalieres 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14 as the winners overcame some missing players in the league opener. Taylor Mims suffered a small injury and was unable to play. Alli Stumler filled in as opposite in her first professional match and had 15 points for Nantes.

TFOC swept Levallois 25-16, 25-15, 26-24 and Taylor Fricano was top scorer for TFOC as she had 16 kills (.278), two blocks, and an ace in her season debut. Shannon Scully made her pro debut, adding seven kills (.211), one block, and one ace. Scully was the match’s best passer, passing 73% positive. Kendall White had 17 receptions, passing 53% positive. Haylie Bennett led Levallois with 13 kills (.242) and a block.

Venelles defeated Marcq en Barouel 25-17, 22-25, 27-25, 25-21 as August Raskie was named MVP. Raskie had three kills and an ace while leading Venelles to hit .302. Katelyn Evans was top scorer as she had 15 kills (.361) and two blocks. Sam Drechsel added 14 kills (.276) and a block.

Beziers blanked France 2024 25-10, 25-20, 25-9 in a sweep of the French federation’s developmental team,. Avery Skinner was named MVP with 11 kills (.524) and two aces in her reunion with her Kentucky teammate Madison Lilley. Lilley added a kill and an ace as she led Beziers to hit .440. It was the first time they played together since winning the NCAA title in the spring of 2021. Blake Mohler contributed six kills (.625) and three blocks.

Paris SC beat Nancy 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 as Lauren Page and Shayla Hoeft both had 10 points. Page added five kills (.625), three aces, and two blocks. Hoeft had seven kills (.417), two blocks, and an ace.

Italy

Milano beat Pinerolo 25-16, 25-17, 27-29, 25-13 as Jordan Thompson made her Italian league debut with a top-scorer performance. Thompson had 19 kills (hitting .262), two blocks, and an ace for Milano. Teammate Dana Rettke had eight kills (.467), a match high four blocks, and two aces.

Novara swept Macerata 25-15, 25-10, 25-21 and McKenzie Adams returned to the Italian League with a 14-kill (.407) and two-block performance for Novara. Adams passed 56% perfect. Jordyn Poulter was absent after suffering an injury in the World Championships. Akuabata Okenwa was a substitute for Macerata, adding two kills (.200), two aces, and a block.

Chieri swept Casalmaggiore 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 but none of the Americans played. Brionne Butler did not get and Lauren Carlini and Ali Frantti arrive in Italy this week.

Busto Arsizio beat Firenze in five, 6-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10 but Carli Lloyd was not dressed for Busto Arsizio. For Firenze, Rhamat Alhassan contributed eight kills (.571) and two blocks.

Vallefoglia pulled the reverse sweep over Cuneo 20-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-12 as Dani Drews made her Italian league debut with19 kills (.414) for Cuneo and passed 57 percent perfect. Cuneo was missing two starters, Greta Szakmary (injury) and Anna Stevenson-Hall, who had not arrived after being a part of the USA’s World Championship’s team. Micha Hancock was not present for Vallefoglia.

Scandicci swept Perugia 25-21, 26-24, 25-17. Stephanie Samedy had seven kills (.222) for Perugia. Teammate Tori Dilfer came off the bench to add three aces. Haleigh Washington was absent for Scandicci.

Conegliano swept Bergamo 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 as Kathryn Plummer had eight kills (.294), two blocks, and an ace for Conegliano. Kelsey Cook made a brief substitute appearance after returning to the squad this past week. Khalia Lanier led Bergamo with eight kills (.333) and two aces. Mac May added four kills (.181) in a brief appearance.

Turkey

The Turkish Cup began this weekend with the preliminary phase and THY beat Ilbank in four and swept Bolu and Aydin. Madi Kingdon totaled 17 kills (.286) and two blocks for THY.

Bolu went 1-2 and did not qualify for the next phase as Tori Dixon had 10 kills (.267) and eight blocks over the weekend.

SigortaShop went 1-2 and did not qualify. Kelsey Payne was the fifth top scorer in this phase, averaging 5.0 points/set.

Nilufer was 2-1, but unable to qualify after losing on the final day. Sherridan Atkinson added 3.64 points/set in her return to Turkey.

Greece

PAOK downed Panathinaikos 25-19, 16-25, 34-32, 25-23 in the battle between two league favorites. Payton Caffrey made her Greek league debut with a splash as she had 16 kills (.333) and three blocks.

Across the net, former Utah star Adora Anae was the top scorer as she had 21 kills (.553) and three blocks. Anae played in Ukraine last season and had to evacuate and we chronicled her story.

AO Markopoulo beat AO Aigaleo 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15. Audriana Fitzmorris was top scorer for AO Markopoulo as she made her league debut. Fitzmorris had 26 kills (.478), three blocks, and three aces. Madison Smith contributed 14 kills (.355), two blocks, and an ace.

ASP Thetis upset Aris (22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-12, 15-13. Leah Hardeman had 16 kills (.111), two blocks, and two aces. Mariena Hayden added 10 kills (.185), three aces, and two blocks. Becca Latham finished with five kills (.000), two blocks, and two aces.

Olympiacos defeated AEK 25-18, 24-26, 25-17, 29-27 as Jaali Winters had 14 kills (.367), four aces, and one block. Winters was also the match’s top passer, passing 67% positive.

Korea

Hyundai Hillstate swept Expressway Co. Hi-Pass 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 as Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani began her season as the top scorer with 19 points. She had 15 kills (.342).

