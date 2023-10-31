This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts:

Italy

Imoco Conegliano earned its first trophy of the season by beating Milano for the Italian Supercoppa. Kelsey Robinson Cook had eight kills for Conegliano, Kathryn Plummer added six kills and Khalia Lanier came off the bench to have two kills. Dana Rettke was the second top scorer for Milano with seven kills (hitting .500), two blocks and two aces. Kara Bajema contributed six kills and an ace.

Madi Kubik came off the bench to power Cuneo (2-2) to a five-set win over Bergamo. Kubik entered in set four and had 10 kills (.909), an ace. and the block to seal the match. Anna Stevenson-Hall added three kills and three blocks.

Haleigh Washington had six kills and a block as she started her first match of the season as Scandicci (3-1) beat Casalmaggiore in four sets. For Casalmaggiore (1-3), Micha Hancock had three kills, a block, and an ace and Breana Edwards added six kills.

Lauren Stivrins and Firenze (2-2) won their second match in a row, beating Trentino. Stivirns had five kills, a block and an ace. Carly DeHoog was the top scorer with 20 kills (.450) for Trentino (0-4).

Turkey

Match Day 1: Galatasaray beat Sariyer in five sets as Logan Eggleston came off the bench and had 11 kills (.421). Heather Gneiting added seven kills and an ace, Danielle Cuttino had seven kills, a block and an ace. Sariyer’s Simone Lee led all players with 28 kills, a block and an ace.

VakifBank earned its biggest win of the league season so far as they swept Eczacibasi behind 16 kills by Jordan Thompson was the top scorer for VakifBank. Chiaka Ogbogu provided a clutch substitute performance in the middle of set three and had two kills, two aces and a block to close the match. Ali Frantti was absent with an injury.

Match Day 2: Galatasaray (2-2) swept PTT and Cuttino had 15 kills (.481) and two blocks. Gneiting added four kills and an ace, Eggleston did not play, while Payton Caffrey had five kills for PTT (2-2).

Lee was top scorer again, this time with 21 kills, a block and an ace for Sariyer (1-3), which lost to Nilufer.

Sarah Parsons had a whopping 35 kills and two blocks as Kuzeyboru (3-1) beat Aydin in five sets, 17-15 in the fifth. Lauren Carlini had three kills and two blocks as Aydin (0-4) lost their second five set match in a row.

VakifBank (5-0) stayed undefeated by beating Muratpasa in four sets. Thompson came off the bench and had seven kills (.500) and a block. Ogbogu added three kills and two blocks while also starting the final set. Stephanie Samedy led Muratpasa (2-2) with 17 kills, a block and an ace. Micaya White added 11 kills.

Japan

Annie Drews led JT Marvelous to two wins over the weekend. Drews had 25 kills and two blocks as her team beat Toray in four sets. In the second match, she added 14 kills, three aces and two blocks in a sweep of Okayama.

McKenzie Adams helped Hisamitsu Springs to two sweeps. Adams had nine kills and two blocks as Hisamitsu Springs beat PFU and then had nine kills, five blocks and an ace in the win over Aranmare.

Dani Drews’ debut in the Japanese league started with two four-set wins for NEC Red Rockets. Drews had six kills, a block and an ace against Denso and then 10 kills and two blocks against Hitachi Rivale.

Poland

Mac May and Budowlani Lodz (4-0) continued their hot start to the season with a sweep of Mielec. May was the joint-top scorer with nine kills and two aces.

Germany

Somthing had to give as Munster (1-3) got its win of the season by sweeping Aachen (0-4). Gloria Mutiri led all scorers with 21 kills (.724) and a block for Munster and setter Jenna Ewert had three kills and two aces. Zoe Fleck was credited with 64% positive reception. Gabby Goddard had five kills and a block for Aachen.

Wiesbaden could not convert match points and lost in a wild fifth set (21-19) to Schwerin. Izabella Rapacz led Wiesbaden (1-3) with 20 kills and four blocks. Jaidyn Blanchfield had 14 kills and a block. Rachel Anderson led all players with five blocks and had nine kills.

Potsdam (3-1) bounced back from last week’s defeat to sweep Neuwied. Breland Morrissette had six kills (.400) and three blocks, Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with 38% positive reception, and Danielle Harbin made her first start of the season and had 12 kills and a block .

Stuttgart (4-0) needed a fifth set win to get past Suhl (2-2) as Krystal Rivers led with 14 kills and a block. Jenny Mosser was Suhl’s (2-2) second-top scorer with 18 kills and a block. Eleanor Holthaus added five kills and two blocks.

Tia Jimerson continued to lead Dresdner (3-1) as it beat Vilsbiburg. Jimerson had 10 kills, three blocks and an ace amd Grace Frohling had 13 kills and an ace.

France

Match Day 1: Nantes swept Nancy as Taylor Mims had six kills and a block and Breana Runnels led with nine kills. Haylie Bennett added seven.Shayla Hoeft and Katelyn Evans had three kills each and setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had two kills.

Beziers overcame a surprise set loss to beat France 2024 in four. Taylor Friano had 14 kills and an ace and Molly Lohman added four kills, a block and an ace. Setter Ella May Powell came off the bench to have two kills and two aces.

Paris swept Marcq en Baroeul as Emily Thater had six kills, three blocks and an ace.

Cannes was upset by Venelles in a sweep. Madelyn Robinson had 11 kills for Cannes and Leah Meyer added five kills and a block.

Mulhouse avoided an upset by beating TFOC in five sets. Annayka Legros was the second-top scorer with 11 kills, five blocks and two aces. Carli Snyder followed with 12 kills and two blocks and Jaali Winters added four kills.

Match Day 2: Cannes (2-3) upset Volero Le Cannet. Robinson had 11 kills, a block and an ace. Meyer had five kills, two aces, and a block.

Paris swept Nancy. Thater had five kills, three blocks and two aces, while Evans led Nancy with 13 kills and two aces. Runnels finished with 10 kills while Bennett had eight kills and four blocks. Ka’aha’aina-Torres finished with one block.

Mulhouse remained the lone unbeaten with a sweep of France 2024. Winters had seven kills and an ace as a substitute. Snyder added a kill in a brief appearance.

Nantes was upset by TFOC in five sets while Beziers beat Chamalieres to end the week. Stats were unavailable for both matches, but Serena Gray was named MVP for Beziers.