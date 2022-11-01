This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts:

Italy

Imoco Conegliano won twice. First it beat Busto Arsizio 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 15-10 as Kelsey Cook had eight kills (hitting .179) and one ace in her first start this season. Kathryn Plummer came off the bench and had a kill and two key blocks late in the match. Carli Lloyd was injured and didn’t play for Busto Arsizio.

On the second match day, Imoco Conegliano swept Vallefoglia 25-13, 25-18, 27-25, spoiling the debut of Micha Hancock. Plummer had 12 kills (.360) for Conegliano to go along with two blocks. Cook added nine kills (.286) and a block. Hancock had two aces and a kill in her debut for Vallefoglia. Merete Lutz came off the bench to contribute seven kills (.500) and two blocks.

Vero Volley Milano got past Casalmaggiore 27-25, 25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 15-10) as Jordan Thompson, who played four sets, had 14 kills (.324), one block, and an ace for Milano. Lauren Carlini made her debut for Casalmaggiore and had a kill and an ace. Casalmaggiore was without Ali Frantti and captain Emiliya Dimitrova.

Vero Volley Milano then swept Bergamo on Sunday. Thompson had 10 kills (.214) and three blocksbut Dana Rettke did not play. Across the net, May had a season high 10 kills (.280) and an ace. Khalia Lanier had one kill (.333) and was substituted in the first set.

Saturday, Bergamo upset Firenze 25-19, 25-17, 27-25 and Lanier had 22 points. Lanier had 19 kills (.366), one block, and an ace. Mac May only made a brief appearance and Rhamat Alhassan was limited to only one kill (.000) and an ace for Firenze.

In other matches Saturday, Novara beat Pinerolo 25-17, 22-25, 28-30, 25-23, 15-11 as McKenzie Adams had 16 kills (.481), two blocks, and two aces. Adams was the second top scorer for Novara (20) behind Ebrar Karakurt’s 35 points … Macerata beat Perugia in four to get its first win in Serie A1. Symone Abbott had 10 kills (.182) and a block for Macerata. Stephany Samedy had 14 kills (.244) and an ace for Perugia. Tori Dilfer added two kills, one block, and an ace … Chieri swept Cuneo as Dani Drews had seven kills but hit .000). Brionne Butler did not play for Chieri.

In action Sunday, Novara swept Scandicci, which was missing both starting outsides. Adams had seven kills (.353), two blocks, and two aces in the win for Novara. Poulter is still injured. Haleigh Washington, making her debut for Scandicci, came off the bench to add one kill (.333) and an ace …

Chieri swept Macerata and Butler made her debut as a serving sub in the third set. Abbott had six kills (.053) for Macerata … Casalmaggiore swept Cuneo as Frantti made her debut and was top scorer with 16 kills (.293), two blocks, and an ace. Carlini added two kills and a block. Drews struggled again as she had three kills but hit minus .133)and a block. Anna Stevenson-Hall was not available for Cuneo since after arriving in Italy on Saturday … Perugia swept Busto Arsizio as Samedy had nine kills (.148) and an ace. Dilfer added two kills. Lloyd was still out … Firenze swept Pinerolo as Alhassan had 11 kills and hit .917 to go with two blocks, and an ace and was top scorer.

Turkey

In the Turkish Super Cup, Fenerbahce swept VakifBank 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 to capture the first trophy of the season. Due to foreigner limits, Chiaka Ogbogu saw limited action, only playing just over one set. She had one kill (.000) in her brief appearance. Kara Bajema did not play.

France

This past Wednesday, TFOC avoided the upset and beat France 2024 22-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-22, 15-6. Taylor Fricano led TFOC with 17 kills (.161) and two blocks. Shannon Scully chipped in 12 kills (.050) and two aces. Kendall White was credited with 26 receptions, passing 69% positive.

Also in the first round of the week, Marcq en Barouel beat Beziers 18-25, 26-24, 30-28, 23-25, 15-10. Avery Skinner was the top scorer with 27 kills (.333) and two blocks. Justine-Wong Orantes made her French league debut, passing 56% positive on 27 receptions. Blake Mohler added nine kills (.538) and one block. Madison Lilley had two kills, one block, and an ace as she led Beziers to hit .395 … Nantes beat Paris SC in five. Alli Stumler again played the opposite position in the absence of Taylor Mims and had 15 kills (.293) and one block. Skinner, Lilley and Stumler all starred on Kentucky’s spring 2021 NCAA championship team …

Cannes beat Levallois in five and Carli Snyder was named MVP. Snyder had 18 kills (.410) and one block. Madeline Gates added three kills (.154), four blocks, and an ace. Claire Felix was third top scorer as she had 11 kills (.526), two blocks, and an ace. Jenna Gray added one block as she played the first three sets of the match. Haylie Bennett had 24 points for Levallois as she had 24 kills (.262) … Venelles beat Nancy in five as Katelyn Evans was top scorer with 24 kills (.370), two blocks, and an ace. Samantha Drechsel chipped in 11 kills (.111). August Raskie added five kills and two blocks. Lauren Page had 14 points for Nancy. Page had 11 kills (.611) and three blocks. Shayla Hoeft added 11 kills (.250), one block, and an ace.

On the second match day, Saint Raphaël won in four over Marcq en Barouel and Malina Terrell was second top scorer as she had 10 kills (.111) and a block … TFOC put on a passing clinic with a reverse sweep of Cannes 24-26, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-9. White was named MVP as she had 73% positive passing. Scully led with 76% positive passing while adding 14 kills (.238) and one ace. Fricano was top scorer for TFOC as she had 19 kills (.268), two blocks, and an ace. Snyder led Cannes with 26 kills (.303), a block, and an ace. Gates added seven kills (.400) and four blocks while Felix had four kills (.500) and a block. Gray chipped in two aces for Cannes, which hit .221 …

Beziers swept Mulhousewith its best performance of the season. Skinner was named MVP as she had 17 kills (.414) and an ace. Mohler added a kill and a block. Lilley had a kill and two blocks as she led Beziers to hit .400. Wong-Orantes was credited with 46% positive passing …

Nantes pulled off a 23-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-13 reverse sweep over Nancy. Jaelyn Keene was named MVP after she had 21 points on 11 kills (.625), six blocks, and four aces. Stumler added nine kills (.226) and two aces as she continued to play opposite in the absence of Mims. Page had seven kills (.500) and an ace for Nancy. Hoeft added nine kills (.222) and a block.

Japan

Japan’s season began with the teams playing twice per weekend as they did last season.

Hitachi Rivale beat Kurobe in five and then swept. Hannah Tapp had 11 kills (.526) and four blocks in the first match and then five kills (.200) and three blocks in the second … JT Marvelous did exactly the same to Denso. Karsta Lowe came off the bench in the first match to make her debut for JT Marvelous and had 10 kills (.267) and a block in her brief appearance. In the second match, Lowe started and had 15 kills (.483) and one block.

Toyota Autobody Queenseis beat Hisamitsu Springs in four but then Hisamitsu Springs won in four. Danielle Cuttino made her debut in Japan for Queenseis and had 22 kills (.354) and two blocks in the first match. She then had 21 kills (.314) in the second match … Sarah Wilhite Parsons did not play for NEC Red Rockets as they were defeated in both of their matches against Ageo.

Germany

Stuttgart swept Suhl as it began its title defense. Krystal Rivers was named MVP as she had 14 kills (.571) and five blocks.

Simone Lee added 13 kills (.391) and a block. Alexis Hart came off the bench to add one kill. Danielle Harbin was top scorer for Suhl with 10 kills (.061) and a block … Potsdam beat Dresdner in four. Kayla Haneline had nine kills (.444), two blocks, and an ace for Dresdner in her debut … Straubing swept a shorthanded Aachen in their season debut. Ashley Evans was named MVP for Aachen as she had two kills and two aces in the defeat. Aachen was missing their head coach and top scorer from last season. Jasmin Sneed had four blocks, two aces, and a kill for Straubing … Schwerin swept Erfurt as Lindsey Ruddins had 11 kills (.500), three blocks, and an ace as she began her second season with the team.

Poland

Kalisz got pastBielsko-Biala 26-24, 25-21, 18-25, 30-32, 15-9 as T’ara Ceasar had a dream debut, but it was not enough for Bielsko-Biala as they fell in five sets. Caesar had 29 kills (.361) and an ace.

Greece

Panathinaikos swept Olympiacos 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 in a clash between the titans of Greek volleyball. Adora Anae had 10 kills (.389), one block, and an ace for Panathinaikos. Jaali Winters was limited to only four kills (.200) for Olympiacos, but passed 68% positive … PAOK swept Thetis to stay unbeaten as Payton Caffrey had 11 kills (.348) and two aces. Leah Hardeman had 10 kills (.222) for Thetis while Mariena Hayden added seven kills (.211) with a block and an ace … AO Markopoulo beat Ilisiakos 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 15-13 and Audriana Fitzmorris once again led AO Markopoulo. She was top scorer with 24 points on 22 kills (.241), one block, and an ace.

Israel

Briana Holman had a match-high 38 points as she led her team Maccabi XT Haifa to a four-set win over Hapeol Kfar Saba in the Israeli league. Holman had 32 kills (.464) and three blocks. Holman and Maccabi are the defending champions in the league.

