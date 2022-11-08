This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts:

Italy

On the first match day, Conegliano powered past Chieri in 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 to remain unbeaten. Kelsey Cook came off the bench as a receiving specialist, recording one perfect pass. Kathryn Plummer did not play. Brionne Butler came off the bench to make her first non-serving specialist appearance for Chieri and had two blocks.

Scandicci battled past Casalmaggiore in a tight sweep (28-26, 25-23, 25-20). Haleigh Washington had three kills and a block for Scandicci. Ali Frantti added 10 kills for Casalmaggiore while Lauren Carlini had a kill and two aces.

Novara continued its winning ways with a relatively easy sweep over Busto Arsizio (25-15, 25-19, 25-20). McKenzie Adams was top scorer for Novara as she had eight kills, three aces, and a block. Jordyn Poulter made a brief appearance, her first for Novara after her injury, contributing one block. Carli Lloyd also made her return from injury, appearing as a brief sub for Busto Arsizio.

Vallefoglia claimed its second win of the season by beating Pinerolo in four sets (25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22). Micha Hancock had three kills as she set Vallefoglia to hit .318. Merete Lutz came off the bench to add five kills.

Firenze stormed past Macerata 25-11, 25-20, 25-16. Rhamat Alhassan had five kills and two blocks for Firenze. Symone Abbott had seven kills for Macerata.

Milano narrowly avoided a major upset by escaping Perugia in 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 29-27, 15-10. Jordan Thompson had 10 kills, two blocks, and an ace as she played the first three sets. Dana Rettke made two appearances as a blocking sub. Stephanie Samedy was the top scorer for Perugia with 20 kills. Setter Tori Dilfer added one ace for Perugia.

Milano was pushed in its second match of the week, but came away with a sweep of Macerata (25-23, 25-17, 25-23). Thompson was the top scorer and named MVP with 14 kills (.571), two aces, and a block. Rettke made her first appearance as a starter and had seven kills (.385) and four blocks. Abbott had five kills for Macerata.

Conegliano held off a valiant effort from Cuneo and came away with a 21-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19 victory. Cook was named MVP for Imoco as she had 12 kills, two blocks, and two aces. Plummer made her season debut at the opposite position, starting in set one and was a double-substitute in the following sets and had six kills. Dani Drews also made her season debut at the opposite and had 15 kills. Anna Stevenson-Hall made her debut for Cuneo, contributing five kills and two blocks.

Poulter earned a victory in her first start of the season as Novara beat Bergamo 18-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21. Teammate Adams was limited to only three kills. May had 10 kills for Bergamo while Lanier was absent with injury.

Chieri fired swept Firenze 25-22, 25-14, 25-12. Butler did not play for Chieri. Alhassan was Firenze’s second top scorer with seven kills and a block.

Vallefoglia beat Busto Arsizio 25-18, 25-18, 25-21. Hancock had a trio of points for Vallefoglia, with a kill, block, and an ace. Lloyd returned for Busto Arsizio and had a block.

Scandicci defeated Pinerolo 25-13, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8. Washington had seven kills and three blocks for Scandicci.

Casalmaggiore ended the week with a sweep of Perugia (25-21, 25-16, 25-14). Frantti was top scorer with 17 kills, two aces, and a block. Carlini had three kills, two blocks, and an ace for Casalmaggiore. Samedy had nine kills while Dilfer added one for Perugia.

Turkey

THY used a hot start to sweep Aydin (25-13, 25-18, 25-23) to begin its season. Madi Kingdon had eight kills, two blocks, and an ace as she began her fourth season with THY.

Sherridan Atkinson and Nilufer began their league season with a sweep of Ibank (25-9, 25-18, 25-18). Atkinson contributed nine kills (hitting .421) and two aces.

Kuzeyboru was swept by Galatasaray (25-20, 25-23, 25-22). Annie Mitchem was top scorer for Kuzeyboru with 16 kills (.444), one block, and an ace. Khat Bell was limited to three kills for Galatasaray in her league debut.

VakifBank rebounded after a close opening two sets to beat Bolu (26-24, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18). Kara Bajema had 11 kills (.385), two blocks, and two aces in her first start for VakifBank. Chiaka Ogbogu had five kills and one block as she played the first two sets. Tori Dixon added five kills and two blocks for Bolu.

SigortaShop battled past Sariyer in five tense sets (21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13). Kelsie Payne was top scorer as she had 31 kills and four blocks in her Turkish League debut.

In the second match day, THY battled but fell to Eczacibasi (25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22). Kingdon was second top scorer for THY with 15 kills, one block, and an ace.

Galatasaray swept Cukurova 25-14, 25-21, 25-21. Khat Bell rebounded from her last match as she was second on the team with 12 kills (.423) and two blocks.

Kuzeyboru lost to Aydin 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-10. Mitchem had 13 kills for Kuzeyboru.

Bolu almost pulled off the reserve sweep but fell to PTT 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12. Dixon was second top scorer for Bolu with seven kills, four blocks, and four aces.

VakifBank swept SigortaShop 27-25, 25-21, 25-20. Bajema appeared as a serving sub while Ogbogu did not play. Payne led SigortaShop with 10 kills and one block.

France

Venelles was unable to hand Volero Le Cannet its first defeat, losing 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12. Katelyn Evans was top scorer for Venelles with 11 kills and three blocks. Samantha Drechsel was limited to four kills. August Raskie added one block and an ace for Venelles.

Nantes remained the league’s only unbeaten team by beating Marcq en Barouel 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21. Jaelyn Keene was named MVP as she had 13 kills (.611) and four blocks. Taylor Mims made her season debut as she contributed 19 kills, three blocks, and two aces. Alli Stumler returned to her normal role of outside hitter, adding 12 kills and a block.

Bezers handed Venelles its second defeat in a row, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22. Avery Skinner was named MVP after getting 18 kills (.516) and two aces. Blake Molher added three kills and three blocks. Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with 63% positive passing. Setter Madison Lilley added an ace as she led Beziers to hit .318. Evans had seven kills and a block for Venelles, while Raskie added three kills and a block.

Nancy earned its first win by beat TFOC 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 19-17. Lauren Page had eight kills, two aces, and a block for Nancy while Shayla Hoeft added seven kills. Taylor Fricano and Shannon Scully were the top scorers for TFOC, with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Fricano had a team-high four blocks. Kendall White was credited with 67% positive reception.

Cannes bounced back and swept Chamalieres (25-21, 25-22, 26-24). Carli Snyder had 14 kills for Cannes. Madeleine Gates added six kills and two blocks while Claire Felix also had six kills with one block. Jenna Gray had two blocks along with an ace as she led Cannes to hit .307.

Germany

Stuttgart rallied from an opening set scare to beat Wiesbaden 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11. Simone Lee came off the bench to have 10 kills and three blocks. Krystal Rivers also came off the bench and had 14 kills (.414).

Schwerin swept Aachen (25-14, 25-19, 25-17). Lindsey Ruddins had 14 kills (.667), four blocks, and three aces. Ashley Evans had four points for Aachen on two kills, a block, and an ace.

Danielle Harbin had a match-high 30 points as Suhl upset Dresden in five sets (25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 19-25, 18-16). Harbin had 27 kills, two aces, and a block as Suhl won for the first time.

Greece

PAOK continued its unbeaten start by sweeping Ilisiakos (25-16, 25-17, 25-18) as Payton Caffrey had eight kills, three aces, and two blocks.

Olympiacos swept Aigaleo (25-19, 25-21, 25-16) to win its second match in a row. Jaali Winters had 12 kills, one block, and an ace and passed a match high 50% positive for Olympiacos.

Audriana Fitzmorris continued her excellent start to the season as Markopoulo swept Aris (25-18, 25-21, 25-19). Fitzmorris was top scorer with 19 kills and two aces. Madison Smith added nine kills and an ace.

Japan

NEC Red Rockets bounced back from two opening-weekend defeats to sweep the weekend series from Toyota Autobody Queenseis. NEC swept the first 25-17, 25-15, 25-16. Danieliie Cuttino was limited to six kills and two blocks for Queenseis. Queenseis pushed NEC in the second match, but lost 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18. Cuttino had 22 kills and one block in the second match. Sarah Wilhite Parsons did not appear in either match for NEC.

Hitachi Rivale earned a weekend split with Denso. Hitachi won the first match 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21. Hannah Tapp had 10 kills and one block for Hitachi. Hitachi won the second in in five (25-17, 23-25, 26-28, 25-16, 15-13) and Tapp had 15 kills (.529) and five blocks.

In the most competitive series of the weekend, JT Marvelous came away with a split with Toray. JT Marvelous won the first match in five sets (21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13). Karsta Lowe had 13 kills, one block, and an ace for JT Marvelous. Toray won the second match, also in five (25-21, 25-27, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13). Lowe only appeared as a substitute and got four kills.

Poland

Bielsko-Biala earned its first win of the season by sweeping Budowlani Lodz (26-24, 25-17, 25-15). T’Ara Ceasar was top scorer for Bielsko-Biala with 14 kills, two aces, and a block.

Volley Wroclaw fell to the defending champions Chemik Police in five(22-25, 25-10, 15-25, 25-10, 15-12). Melissa Evans was top scorer for Wroclaw with 18 kills.

