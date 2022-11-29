This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts:

Italy

ITALIAN SUPERCOPPA: Imoco Conegliano won its first trophy of the season by beating Novara in the Italian SuperCoppa 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 25-17) Kathryn Plummer was Conegliano’s second leading scorer as she had 17 kills and hit .387. Kelsey Cook had three kills and Jordan Poutler added a kill and block for Novara.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Cuneo won its fifth match in a row as they swept Pinerolo. Anna Stevenson-Hall had nine kills (.533) and an ace for Cuneo (5-4). Teammate Dani Drews added four kills, a block, and an ace.

Casalmaggiore pulled off the reverse sweep against Vallefoglia 20-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-12. Ali Frantti was the top scorer in the match as she had 27 kills (.438), three blocks, and two aces. Lauren Carlini added two aces and a block for Casalmaggiore (4-5). Micha Hancock had five kills and two aces for Vallefoglia.

Milano bounced back and beat Chieri 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21 as Jordan Thompson was the top scorer 13 kills, five blocks and two aces. Dana Rettke did not playfor Monza (8-1), while Brionne Butler did not appear for Chieri (6-3).

Firenze halted its losing streak and beat Perugia 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20. Rhamat Alhassan had four kills and a block for Firenze (4-6). Stephanie Samedy had six kills for Perugia (2-7), while Tori Dilfer added a kill and an ace.

Macerata pulled off the upset against Bergamo 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 16-25, 15-13. Symone Abbott had 13 kills and two blocks for Macerata (2-7). Khalia Lanier led all players with 24 kills (.553), two aces, and a block. Mac May added a kill for Bergamo (4-5).

Busto Arsizio had their biggest win of the season as they beat Scandicci in five sets (25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 25-11, 15-12). Carli Lloyd had four kills and an ace for Busto Arsizio (3-6). Haleigh Washington had eight kills (.500), five blocks, and two aces for Scandicci (6-3).

Japan

JT Marvelous rose to the top of the standings by sweeping the weekend series with Kurobe. Karsta Lowe did not play in the first match, in which JT Marvelous had no problems with Kurobe 25-16, 25-16, 25-15. Lowe made an appearance in the second match and had came off the bench in set two and added four kills in the 25-18, 25-22, 25-21victory.

Hitachi Rivale lost both of its matches against PFU. PFU swept the first 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 as Hannah Tapp had four kills, four blocks, and an ace for Hitachi. PFU took the second match 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15 and Tapp had seven kills and two blocks.

Toyota Autobody Queenseis swept its weekend series with Okayama. In the first match, Queenseis won 21-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19 and Danielle Cuttino was the top scorer with 26 kills, three blocks, and an ace. Queenseis won again in four sets 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-11 and Cuttino led with 31 kills (.456) and four blocks.

Türkiye

Cukurova battled against SigortaShop and escaped with a 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 15-13 victory. SigortaShop’s Kelsie Payne had 29 kills and five blocks.

THY won an uneven match with Bolu 25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 25-14. Madison of THY had 19 kills and a block. Tori Dixon had six kills, one block, and an ace for Bolu.

VakifBank ended THY’s winning streak 22-25, 25-16, 25-13, 27-25. Kara Bajema had four kills for VakifBank (7-1). Kingdon had eight kills and a block for THY (6-2).

Bolu (1-7) broke through and defeated SigortaShop 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23). Dixon had seven kills and two aces. Payne had 21 kills and a block for SigortaShop (2-6).

Kuzeyboru pulled off the upset of the week by battling past league titan Fenerbahce in 27-29, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 19-17. Annie Mitchem was Kuzeyboru’s second top scorer as she had 17 kills and two aces in the. Kuzeyboru is 5-3 after starting 0-3.

France

Nancy swept France 2024 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 and Annayka Legros was named MVP for Nancy (3-6) as she had seven kills, two blocks, and an ace. Teammate Lauren Page had three kills and two aces.

TFOC avoided a reverse sweep to Marcq en Barouel 25-22, 26-24, 17-25, 20-25, 15-11. TFOC’s Shannon Scully had 17 kills, two blocks, and an ace. Taylor Fricano contributed 10 kills, three blocks and an ace. Kendall White was credited with 67% positive reception for TFOC (7-2).

Nantes solidified its position on the top of the standings by beating Volero Le Cannet 25-14, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14. Taylor Mims led Nantes (8-1) with 16 kills and three aces.

Beziers’ slump continued against Paris SC 26-28, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12. Avery Skinner had 19 kills, two aces and a block for Beziers (4-5). Madison Lilley added two aces while Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with 50% positive reception.

Venelles came away victorious after a close encounter with Cannes 20-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-25, 15-13. Katelyn Evans had 17 kills and a block while Samantha Drechsel had 16 kills and an ace for Venelles (5-4). August Raskie added four kills, a block, and an ace. For Cannes, Carli Snyder led with 18 kills and an ace. Madeleine Gates had 10 kills (.474), three aces, and two blocks. Claire Felix also had 10 kills (.474) and two blocks. Jenna Gray added two aces and a block for Cannes (6-3).

Germany

GERMAN CUP: Aachen advanced to the semifinals by beating Erfurt in five sets (25-27, 25-27, 25-21, 25-23, 25-12). Ashley Evans had two kills and two aces for Aachen, while Jaidyn Blanchfield had 13 kills and a block for Erfurt.

Schwerin advanced to the semifinals with a convincing sweep of Wiesbaden (25-20, 25-14, 25-20). Lindsey Ruddins had 10 kills, one block, and an ace for Schwerin.

Stuttgart ended the quarterfinal round with a sweep over a shorthanded Suhl (25-21, 25-17, 25-16). Krystal Rivers was the top scorer for Stuttgart as she had 16 kills (.452) and a block. Simone Lee, who played the first two sets, had nine kills (.467) and an ace.

GERMAN LEAGUE: Aachen swept Neuwied 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 as Evans had one kill while setting the whole match for Aachen (2-3).

Stuttgart (5-0) swept Munster 25-23, 25-22, 25-17. Lee had eight kills, two blocks, and an ace while only playing the first two sets again. Alexis Hart contributed nine kills, two blocks, and two aces while playing the first two sets. Rivers came off the bench in the third set to replace Hart and had five kills (.400) and two blocks.

Schwerin battled past Suhl 28-26, 20-25, 26-24, 27-25. Ruddins was the top scorer and MVP for Schwerin (4-1) with 22 kills (.372), three aces and a block. Danielle Harbin had 24 kills for Suhl (3-2).

Image (Ruddins and Roosa Laakkonen – FIN): https://www.volleyball-bundesliga.de/uploads/5acb998b-7b32-481e-8a29-00421928dc39-600×594/22-23_MVP_VfB-SSC.jpeg

Source: Volleyball Bundesliga

Greece

PAOK is 7-0 after sweeping ZAON 25-10, 25-14, 25-22 as Payton Caffrey had 15 kills (.440), three aces, and two blocks.

Panathinaikos swept Thetis 25-17, 25-18, 25-21. Adora Anae was the top scorer for Panathinaikos (5-2) with 11 kills (.375), one block and an ace. Mariena Hayden had four kills, two blocks and two aces for Thetis (2-5).

AO Lamias overcame Markopoulo 25-27, 25-16, 25-17, 18-25, 25-11. Audriana Fitzmorris was the top scorer for Markopoulo (4-3) with 15 kills and two blocks. Madison Smith added six kills, two blocks and an ace.

Olympiacos (6-1) beat Aris 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-11 as Jaali Winters had 10 kills and a block.

There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com. Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag