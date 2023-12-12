USA women’s pro volleyball report: Big week for Rettkie, Eggleston

Pro Women VolleyballMag.com staff

This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts:

Champions League

Milano stayed unbeaten in Pool A with a four-set win over Mulhouse as Dana Rettke had eight kills (hitting .700), three blocks and an ace. Kara Bajema had four kills, one block,and an ace. Reserve Carli Snyder had seven kills for Mulhouse. Jaali Winters had two kills.

VakifBank needed four sets to get past Serbian team Stara Pazova. Jordan Thompson was VakifBank’s second-top scorer with 15 kills, a block and an ace. Ali Frantti had 14 kills (.500) and two blocks and Chiaka Ogbogu had four kills and two aces.

Scandicci easily swept Vasas as Lindsey Ruddins had 15 kills (.444) and two aces. Taylor Bannister led Vasas with 13 kills (.440).

Potsdam was swept by Fenerbahce in Pool C. Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with 67% positive reception. Breland Morrissette added five kills.

Conegliano swept Stuttgart. Kelsey Robinson Cook had six kills and an ace, Khalia Lanier added six kills and two aces and Madison Bugg had one ace as a substitute. Krystal Rivers led Stuttgart with 10 kills. Alexis Hart contributed four kills and a block while Kayla Haneline had three aces and two kills.

CEV Cup

Beziers advanced to the next round, the Playoff Stage, by beating FC Porto in four sets. Claire Hoffman entered and was the difference maker for Beziers with 17 kills (.483), three aces, and a block. Taylor Fricano followed with 15 kills and three blocks. Serena Gray added 12 kills, one block and an ace. Setter Ella May Powell had four aces, two blocks and a kill. Taylor Sandbothe led Porto with 11 kills and three blocks. Lauren Page had nine kills, two blocks and two aces. Kyra Holt added 11 kills and Lauren Matthews had six kills and three blocks.

Viteos NUC won the first two sets to advance to the next round and then Maribor in five. Tessa Grubbs had seven kills, one block and an ace in the first two sets. Tia Scambray had seven kills, three blocks and an ace. Madeline Haynes had two kills and an ace. Jasmine Gross had four kills, three aces and two blocks.

Dresdner eliminated German rival Schwerin in four sets. Grace Frohling had 13 kills and two blocks in the three sets necessary for Dresdner to advance. Tia Jimerson had eight kills (.533).

Chieri easily eliminated Lajkovac to advance as Avery Skinner had seven kills. Madi Kingdon had four kills and two aces in a two-set appearance.

Levallois Paris SC pulled off the biggest shock of the competition again by eliminating THY as Emily Thater had six kills, two aces and a match-high five blocks.

CEV Challenge Cup

PAOK won a golden set 15-6 to advance to the quarterfinals after being swept by Dinamo Zagreb. Kash Williams had 15 kills and a block after coming on as a substitute.

Wiesbaden pulled off the upset of the competition, eliminating Galatasaray in a golden set. Galatasaray claimed the match in five sets, but Wiesbaden won the golden set 15-11. Rachel Anderson had 15 kills (.542), two aces and a block for Wiesbaden. Jaidyn Blanchfield had 13 kills, one block, and one ace. Galatasaray’s Logan Eggleston led all scorers with 21 kills (.476), two blocks and two aces and Danielle Cuttino had 22 kills and two blocks. Heather Gneiting added four kills, a block and an ace.

In yet another golden set, Panathinaikos eliminated Buchuresti. Buchuresti claimed the match 3-0, but Panathinaikos came back to win the golden set 15-12. Sherridan Atkinson had 10 kills and two blocks for Panathinaikos. Buchuresti setter Ashley Evans had a kill and an ace.

Nantes had the most straightforward match in the competition by beating Menorca to advance to the quarterfinals. Taylor Mims had 18 kills and Jaelyn Keene had six kills and an ace, playing in only the two required sets Nantes needed.

Linz could not pull off the upset and was eliminated by Turkish team Nilufer. Brooke Botkin led Linz with seven kills and two blocks. Jamie Stivers added five kills and a block. Emily Zinger had four kills while setter Zoe Nunez had a block and an ace.

Italy

Casalmaggiore’s (2-9) slump continued as it was swept by Pineorlo. Simone Lee made her debut for Casalmaggiore and had nine kills. Setter Micha Hancock had one kill and an ace.

Lanier was named MVP as Conegliano (11-0) swept Vallefoglia. She had seven kills and an ace. Robinson Cook added 12 kills and an ace.

Lauren Stivrins came off the bench to help Firenze (5-6) upset Chieri (6-5). Stivrins had a match-high five blocks and five kills. Skinner had 18 kills, two blocks and an ace. Kingdon finished with 13 kills, two aces and a block.

Milano (10-1) completely overpowered Cuneo (4-7) as Rettke had seven kills and an ace. Madi Kubik had six kills as a substitute for Cuneo, which has lost four five. Anna Stevenson-Hall added one kill and a block.

Trentino (1-10) was swept by Roma. Trentino’s Carly DeHoog had five kills, two blocks and an ace.

Türkiye

Payton Caffrey led PTT (4-8), which handed Aydin (4-8) their third loss in a row, with 20 kills and three blocks. Aydin setter Lauren Carlini had a kill.

Kuzeyboru (9-3) needed five to get past Saryier. Sarah Parsons was Kuzeyboru’s second-top scorer with 17 kills.

Galatasaray (5-7) won its third in a row by pulling off the reverse sweep against Cukurova and Eggleston led again, this time 25 kills, a block and an ace and Cuttino had five kills and a block in a two-set appearance. Gneiting added five blocks, a kill and an ace.

Muratpasa (6-6) lost a back-and-forth five-set encounter with Besiktas (4-8). Stephanie Samedy had 22 kills for Muratpasa, while Emily Maglio led Besikas with 18 kills (.531) and five blocks.

Brazil

SESC RJ won its fourth in a row by sweeping Maringa as Roni Jones-Perry had six kills and an ace. SESC RJ (6-1) then swept Sao Caetano as Jones-Perry had 13 kills and two aces.

Minas (7-1) maintained first place by SESI Bauru. Jenna Gray set for Minas but did not score.

Osasco (4-1) earned a key win over rival Fluminense (4-4) in four sets. Brionne Butler was named MVP with 10 kills (.600) and five blocks. Callie Schwarzenbach had nine kills and five blocks. Claire Felix had six kills and a block for Fluminense.

Germany

Meeting for the third time in two weeks, a shorthanded Dresdner (7-2) was swept by Schwerin. Frohling had two kills for Dresdner, without Jimerson and their starting libero.

Aachen (1-8) broke through by beating Neuwied (0-9) as Gabby Goddard had a kill and a block.

Suhl (5-4) beat upset-minded Wiesbaden (3-5) in four sets. Julia Brown led with 19 kills and two aces, Eleanor Holthaus had 12 kills and four blocks. Anderson had nine kills and six blocks for Wiesbaden. Blanchfield added six kills and a block.

Stuttgart (7-1) swept Potsdam (6-3) as River led again with 17 kills (.452) and two blocks. Haneline added three blocks and two kills. Harbin led Potsdam with 16 kills and a block. Wong-Orantes was credited with 36% positive reception.

Munster (3-6) won back-to-back matches for the first time this year by beating Vilsbiburg (3-5) in four. Gloria Mutiri was named MVP with 22 kills (.422) and five blocks for Munster. Setter Jenna Ewert had three kills and an ace. Zoe Fleck was credited with 43% positive reception.

France

Nantes (9-1) moved into first place by sweeping defending champions Volero Le Cannet. Mims had nine kills (.471), two blocks and two aces for Nantes and Keene finished with seven kills (.600) and a block.

Chamalieres (4-6) swept France 2024 as Sabrina Starks had six kills, four blocks and an ace and Courtney Buzzerio had eight kills.

Levallois Paris SC (8-3) moved up into second place by beating Cannes (5-6) in four sets. Thater had six kills, five blocks and an ace. Madelyn Robinson led Cannes with 15 kills.

Beziers (6-4) needed five sets to beat TFOC (6-4). Hoffman entered the match as a reserve again and had 11 kills and an ace. Gray finished with seven kills and three aces. Fricano added eight kills and a block. Powell had one kill and a block.

Mulhouse (8-2) needed a reverse sweep to beat Venelles (1-9). Snyder was named MVP as she had 17 kills and a block. Jaali Winters added seven kills and three aces.

Poland

Budowlani Łódź (7-3) beat Wroclaw in four sets. Mac May was the top scorer in the match for Łódź as she had 14 kills, 6 aces, and one block.