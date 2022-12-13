This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts:

Champions League

VakifBank started its title defense with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-9 sweep of Crvena Zvezda. Kara Bajema had a match-high three aces and four kills and two blocks. Chiaka Ogbogu had seven kills.

Imoco Conegliano, aiming to avenge its finals defeat last season, swept Vasas Oduba (25-15, 25-16, 25-19). Kathryn Plummer had seven kills (hitting .500) and Kelsey Cook had seven kills each. Taylor Bannister led Vasas with nine kills, two aces and a block.

Krystal Rivers powered Stuttgart to a sweep over LKS Lodz (25-23, 25-12, 25-20). Rivers was named MVP as she had 21 kills (.439), a block and an ace. Simone Lee did not play.

Milano swept Prometey 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 but stats were not available.

Germany

Schwerin upset a shorthanded Stuttgart in the semifinals of the German Cup (18-25, 25-20, 18-25, 27-25, 15-8). Lindsey Ruddins, who had 27 kills, was named MVP as she powered Schwerin to overcome a seven-point deficit in the fourth set. Stuttgart was without Rivers and Alexis Hart, who were both out with an illness. Lee shifted to the opposite and had 15 kills, three aces and two blocks for Stuttgart.

Potsdam held off a surging Aachen to advance to the final as well (25-21, 30-28, 25-23). Setter Ashley Evans had a match-high six blocks for Aachen. Aachen bowed out in the semifinals, a first for the team since 2018. Potsdam will meet Schwerin in the final, a replay of the 2020/21 final, which Schwerin won.

Italy

Bergamo bounced back from a slow start to beat Chieri 15-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. Khalia Lanier led Bergamo (6-5) with 15 kills and two blocks. Mac May chipped in two kills after coming off the bench. Brionne Butler had eight kills (.467) and two blocks for Chieri (7-4).

Scandicci followed its win over Conegliano last week with a simple sweep over Cuneo (25-20, 25-22, 25-16). Haleigh Washington came off the bench to have two blocks and a kill for Scandicci (8-3). Anna Stevenson-Hall led all players with three aces and had four kills and two blocks for Cuneo (5-6). Dani Drews had nine kills and two blocks.

Vallefoglia swept Perugia 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 to break its losing streak. Micha Hancock had two aces, a kill and a block for Vallefoglia (4-7). Stephanie Samedy led Perugia (2-9) with 12 kills while Tori Dilfer added a block.

Novara held off Milano’s reverse sweep attempt 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 19-25, 15-11. Dana Rettke came off the bench to provide the spark for Monza in set three and had six kills and a match-high four blocks. Jordan Larson made her season debut for Monza, also coming off the bench, contributing six kills and a block. Jordan Thompson was limited to three kills in the first two sets. Monza fell to 9-2.

Casalmaggiore won its fourth in a row by beating Busto Arsizio (25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 20-20, 15-11). Ali Frantti was MVP as she was the second top scorer for Casalmaggiore (6-5) with 19 kills. Lauren Carlini added four kills and four aces while leading Casalmaggiore to hit .378. Carli Lloyd provided offense on the other side of the net, adding six kills (1.000), three blocks and two aces for Busto Arsizio (4-7).

Türkiye

Nilfuer started with a win over PTT 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17. Sherridan Atkinson had 11 kills and a block for Nilufer.

VakifBank survived a back-and-forth encounter with Galatasaray 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13. Bajema came off the bench to have 10 kills (.444) and an ace. Ogbogu only played the first two sets and had two kills for Vakifbank (9-1). Khat Bell did not record any stats as a brief substitute for Galatasaray (6-4).

THY easily swept PTT 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 in its only match of the week. Madison Kingdon had six kills and two blocks for THY (8-2).

Kelsie Payne led SigortaShop past Ilbank 25-13, 25-16, 25-15. Payne led with 16 kills (.414), four aces, and two blocks for SigortaShop (3-7).

Nilfuer won its fourth in a row by defeating Kuzeyboru 25-23, 25-15, 25-23. Atkinson was the top scorer for Nilufer (6-4) with 11 kills and an ace. Annie Mitchem led Kuzeyboru (5-5) with 12 kills and two aces.

Tori Dixon made her professional debut as an opposite as Bolu fell to Fenerbahce 16-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18. Dixon had to fill in because of injuries and had seven kills, a block and an ace.

France

Nantes easily dispatched France 2024 25-10, 25-18, 25-8. Taylor Mims had an errorless 12 kills (.631) and two aces. Alli Stumler added nine kills (.563) and an ace. Jaelyn Keene made a brief appearance and had a kill and a block for Nantes (10-1).

Beziers swept Chamalieres 25-20, 25-22, 25-21. Madison Lilley was named MVP after having two blocks, a kill and an ace for Beziers. Avery Skinner added 16 kills (.591). Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with 51% positive reception. Blake Mohler was credited with four kills, three blocks, and an ace for Beziers (6-5).

Volero Le Cannet held off Cannes’ charge 25-17, 25-17, 26-28, 25-20. Carli Synder led all scorers as she had 22 kills (.327) and one block for Cannes. Both Claire Felix and Madeleine Gates were limited to three kills. Jenna Gray added two kills, a block, and an ace for Cannes (7-4).

Nancy stayed hot by beating Levallois 25-18, 25-15, 25-18. Lauren Page was named MVP after having five kills, one block, and an ace. Annakya Legros led Nancy (5-6) with seven kills (1.000), four blocks, and two aces.

TFOC bounced back to beat Saint Raphael 20-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15. Taylor Fricano was named MVP as she had 15 kills (.444), two blocks and two aces. Shannon Scully chipped in nine kills. Kendall White was credited with 71% positive reception for TFOC (8-3), which moved into fourth place.

In the most competitive match of the weekend, Mulhouse overcame Venelles 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 17-15. Katelyn Evans led Venelles with 16 kills and three blocks. Samantha Drechsel added 15 kills and three blocks. August Raskie had five kills, three aces and two blocks for Venelles (6-5).

Greece

Payton Caffrey continued to lead unbeaten PAOK (9-0) in a sweep of AO Lamias (25-11, 25-19, 25-15). Caffrey had six kills, two aces and one block to lead a balanced effort.

Adora Anae was the top scorer as Panathinaikos swept Ilisiakos 25-20, 25-13, 25-23. Anae had 15 kills and a block for Panathinaikos (7-2).

Audriana Fitzmorris’s 27 points were not enough as AO Markopoulo fells to AEK 25-13, 28-30, 25-23, 25-27, 15-12. Fitzmorris had 23 kills, three blocks, and one ace in the defeat for Markopoulo (4-5).

Leah Hardeman had her best match of the season as ASP Thetis beat AO Aigaleo 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18. Hardeman had 20 kills (.633) and four blocks. Mariena Hayden added 10 kills, two blocks, and two aces. Becca Latham finished with seven kills, one block, and an ace for Thetis (4-5).

Brazil

Micaya White was a part of a balanced attack as Osasco swept Barueri 25-19, 26-24, 25-20. White had 11 kills and one block as the third top scorer for Osasco. Osasco improved to 6-2 and jumped into fourth place.

Roni Jones-Perry’s best match of the season was not enough as SESC-RJ fell to defending champion Minas 16-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-13. Jones-Perry led SESC with 24 kills, three blocks, and three aces. SESC fell to 4-5 and into sixth place.