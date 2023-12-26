Women’s pro report: Skinner, Plummer, Frantti, Drews, Hart, Hoffman make the news

Pro Women VolleyballMag.com staff

This is our weekly update on USA women playing professional volleyball around the world. Most of the players are former NCAA standouts. Pro leagues are entering their winter breaks, but there was plenty of action last night:

Italy

It’s a big time in the Skinner family. Madisen, who was named the VolleyballMag.com national player of the year after her Texas team won the NCAA title again, is visiting her sister, Avery, who plays for Chieri.

And Chieri (8-5) won its second in a row, beating Casalmaggiore (2-11) in four as Avery Skinner had 16 kills (.682) and two aces. Madi Kingdon had six kills. Simone Lee had nine kills and a block for Casalmaggiore and setter Micha Hancock had three kills and an ace.

Conegliano (13-0) swept Busto Arsizio (4-9) to end the first of the season as Kathryn Plummer returned after an extended absence with seven kills in two sets. Kelsey Robinson Cook had two kills and two blocks in the final set. Madi Bugg added a kill.

Firenze (6-7) finished the first half by pulling off a reverse sweep against Cuneo (4-9). Lauren Stivrins had two kills for Firenze in a one-set appearance. Madi Kubik had eight kills for Cuneo, while Anna Stevenson-Hall added four kills and a block.

Scandicci (11-2) won its eight league match in a row by sweeping Bergamo (2-11), but neither Haleigh Washington nor Lindsey Ruddins played. Audriana Fitzmorris had one kill and a block for Bergamo.

Trentino (1-12) lost in five to Pinerolo (7-6). Both teams had match points in an exciting 22-20 final set. Carly DeHoog had 12 kills, two blocks and two aces for Trentino.

Türkiye

VakifBank (12-1) ended the first half of the season by beating Kuzeyboru (9-4) in four in a make-up match. Ali Frantti had 18 kills (.385), three blocks, and an ace, Jordan Thompson added six kills and an ace, and Chiaka Ogbogu had a kill. Sarah Parson had six kills, three aces and a block for Kuzeyboru.

The Turkish League is now on winter break.

Japan

NEC Red Rockets finished 2023 with two sweeps as Dani Drews had 16 kills (.615), two blocks, and an ace against Toray. She then had 13 kills and two blocks against Okayama.

JT Marvelous and Hisamitsu Springs are their winter break.

Brazil

Osasco (5-3) swept Sao Caetano as Brionne Butler had four kills, two blocks and an ace. Osasco. Callie Schwarzenbach added two kills.

Osasco then lost to rival SESC RJ (7-1) in four as Roni Jones-Perry led SESC RJ with 18 kills (.412) and a block. Butler had five kills and two blocks and Schwarzenbach had four kills and three blocks.

Germany

Defending-champion Stuttgart (10-1) handed current leader Schwerin its first loss. Stuttgart’s Alexis Hart led all scorers with 24 kills, three aces and two blocks in the five-set win.

Stuttgart won in five again, beating Munster (3-8) as Krystal Rivers returned to the lineup and had 20 kills, a block and an ace. Kayla Haneline had five kills, three blocks, and an ace. Gloria Mutiri led Munster with 16 kills (.483) and a block. Setter Jenna Ewert was named silver MVP after having four kills and an ace. Zoe Fleck was credited with 44% positive reception.

Dresdner (9-2) swept Wiesbaden (3-7) as Grace Frohling had 14 kills (.500), three aces and a block. Tia Jimerson had eight kills, two blocks and an ace. Jaidyn Blanchfield had six kills and an ace for Wiesbaden and Rachel Anderson had four kills and three blocks.

Aachen (2-9) sent Potsdam (6-5) to its fourth straight loss as Gabby Goddard had nine kills and three blocks in the five-set win. Danielle Harbin was named silver MVP for Potsdam with 22 kills, a block and an ace. Breland Morrissette added six kills, three blocks and an ace. Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with 70% positive reception.

Vilsbiburg (5-5) ended Suhl’s (6-5) three-match winning streak as Serena Bruin had a match-high seven blocks to go along with five kills in the four-set win. Julia Brown had eight kills and an ace for Suhl. Eleanor Holthaus added five kills and an ace.

France

Mulhouse (9-3) swept Chamalieres (5-7) as Jaali Winters was named MVP after having six kills and a strong defensive match. Carli Snyder led with 10 kills. Annayka Legros added four kills and a block in two sets. Kari Zumach led Chamalieres with nine kills and a block. Sabrina Starks had five kills, one block and an ace.

Nancy (10-2) won its seventh in a row by beating defending champions Volero Le Cannet (8-5) in four. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres was named MVP as the setter had three blocks and an ace. Katelyn Evans led with 18 kills and an ace. Haylie Bennett added 10 kills four blocks, and an ace. Shayla Hoeft had eight kills and three blocks. Breana Runnels had five kills in two sets.

Beziers (8-4) won its fourth in a row, beating Marcq en Baroeul (4-8) in four as Claire Hoffman was MVP after having 24 kills (.463), two aces and a block. Serena Gray had a match-high five blocks to go along with seven kills and an ace. Taylor Fricano added 10 kills and two blocks. Setter Ella May Powell had three kills.

Nantes (11-1) finished the first half in first after sweeping Quimper (1-11). Taylor Mims had seven kills, while Jaelyn Keene had one as a substitute.

Levallois Paris SC (9-3) swept TFOC (6-6) as Emily Thater had 12 kills (.478).

Cannes (5-8) got swept by rival Volero Le Cannet. Madelyn Robinson had six kills for Cannes.

Poland

Budowlani Lodz (7-5) fell for the third time in the past four matches when it was swept by crosstown rival LKS Lodz (9-3). Mac May led Budowlani Lodz with nine kills, two aces and a block.