This report details where American women will play professional volleyball this season. A complete list follows:

Italy

USA players are a key component of the best teams in Italy.

Kelsey Robinson Cook and Kathryn Plummer will lead the way as they hit the court for defending champions Imoco Conegliano. Plummer is back for the second year, while Cook returns to Conegliano after playing for the Panthers in 2015 and 2017.

Dana Rettke remains in Vero Volley Monza after a successful first seasons and she will be joined by a familiar face, Jordan Thompson. This is Thompson’s first venture into Italy after previously playing in Turkey.

Igor Gorgonzola Novara will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 club season and USA setter Jordyn Poulter will lead that effort. Novara is Poulter’s third Italian club. She is joined by McKenzie Adams, who is making her return to Italy after playing for Conegliano two seasons ago.

Savino Del Bene Scandicci, which made headlines by signing Chinese superstar Zhu Ting, has brought in another Olympic gold medalist, Haleigh Washington. Washington will play in Italy for the sixth season after playing for four other Italian teams.

VBC Trasporti Pesanti Casalmaggiore is looking to return to the success of years past. Joining Casalmaggiore will be Lauren Carlini and Ali Frantti. Carlini and Frantti played together for the USA national team this summer in the VNL and World Championships. Carlini returns to Italy for the first time since 2019, while Frantti has played in Italy since 2020.

Also looking to make a splash will be Megabox Ondulati Del Savio Vallefoglia. Micha Hancock has joined the Italian team that was promoted last season. Hancock will spend her sixth straight season in Italy, where she was named “Best Server” four times. Hancock will be joined by Merete Lutz, who played in the Italian second division in 2018-19 and most recently played in Japan.

E-Work Busto Arsizio has the almost impossible task of replacing Poulter, but tabbed another Olympian in Carli Lloyd to be the setter for this season. Lloyd returns to Busto Arsizio after playing for the Butterflies from 2011-2013. Lloyd led Busto Arsizio to win its only league title in 2011-12.

Volley Bergamo 1991 returns Khalia Lanier and Mac May after avoiding relegation last season.

Cuneo Granda Volley will be sporting many new faces, including Dani Drews and Anna Stevenson-Hall, who will make their Italian league debuts. Cuneo reached the playoffs last season.

Tori Dilfer and Stephanie Samedy will make their league debuts with Bartoccini Fortinfissi Perugia. Perugia escaped relegation by the smallest of margins last season. Dilfer will debut in Italy after playing in Athletes Unlimited last season, while Samedy spent the spring in Germany.

Rhamat Alhassan will move from Chieri to Il Bisonte Firenze. Alhassan will replace Lauren Stivrins, who originally signed with Firenze before she getting injured in Athletes Unlimited last spring.

Brionne Butler will make her Italian league debut as she replaces Alhassan in Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri. Butler played in the Indonesian league last spring after finishing in the NCAA in 2021. Butler returned to the national team this past summer, competing in the VNL and the Pan-American competitions.

Albany graduate Akuabata Okenwa will continue with the newly promoted CBF Balducci HR Macerata. She will join Symone Abbott, who returns to Italy for the first time since 2018.

Turkey

Chiaka Ogbogu will return to VakifBank Istanbul, a season after winning every title with the club. Kara Bajema makes her Turkey debut by joining Ogbobu. Bajema most recently played in Poland, where she had a breakout season including a win over VakifBank.

Madi Kingdon will return to THY for the fourth season. She will be joined by Hawaii alumni Emily Maglio as THY attempts to return to the Turkish League podium.

Tori Dixon will move from THY to Bolu for her second season in Turkey. Dixon will look to help Bolu improve from a 10th-place finish a season ago.

Annie Mitchem will return to Kuzeyboru for the third consecutive season.

Khat Bell will debut in Turkey’s first division as she has joined Galatasaray. Bell previously played in the second division of the Turkish volleyball league in 2020 for Bolu.

Sherridan Atkinson will make her return to Turkey as she has joined Nilufer Belediyespor. Atkinson previously played for Galatasaray in 2019 and Nilufer in the shortened 2020 season.

Kansas graduate Kelsie Payne will make her league debut with SigortaShop after a very successful season in Korea last year.

Japan

Sarah Wilhite Parsons will return to NEC Red Rockets in Japan after making her debut in the league last season.

Karsta Lowe will venture to Asia for the first time since 2017 as she joins JT Marvelous. Lowe will replace Annie Drews, whose plans are unknown. Lowe previously played in Asia for Beijing in the Chinese League in 2017, while this season will be her first season in Japan.

Hannah Tapp will return to join Hitachi Rivale for the fourth consecutive season. Rivale will look to improve on its seventh-place finish last season.

Danielle Cuttino, fresh off a season with the national team, will make her first venture to Japan, joining Toyota Autobody Queenseis.

Brazil

Roni Jones-Perry joins SESC-RJ as she makes her debut in Brazil. Jones-Perry played the past three seasons in Poland and was named the best outside hitter of the Polish league last year.

Micaya White will also make the “Europe to South America” switch as she joins Osasco. White was named the best outside hitter in France last year for RC Cannes.

Korea

Nia Reed will debut in Korea, joining AI Peppers, after an outstanding season in Brazil last year for Sesi Bauru. Reed was named best opposite and best scorer in the Brazilian league last year.

Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani will return to Hyundai Hillstate for the second consecutive season. Bedart-Ghani was named the best server in the Korean league last year and will aim to help Hillstate retain its title.

France

France will be alongside Italy as one of the most popular destinations for Americans.

Beziers Volley brought in perhaps the most surprising name of the season, Olympic gold-medalist libero Justine Wong-Orantes. Wong-Orantes played in Germany for three seasons. She will join two fellow NCAA champions in Madison Lilley and Avery Skinner. Skinner will join Beziers after making her national team debut this summer in the Pan-American events, while Lilley joins after one season in Germany. Middle blocker duo Blake Mohler and Isabel Fitchel round out the roster.

Pays d’Aix Venelles signed Katelyn Evans, who had an outstanding season in Greece. Samantha Drechsel also joins after making her professional debut for NUC Viteos in Switzerland last season. August Raskie returns to France after one season in Italy. The American trio will join All-American Mariana Brambilla, who played in Greece briefly last spring.

The Stanford duo of Jenna Gray and Madeleine Gates will continue their intertwined club careers as they join RC Cannes. They have both played the last two seasons in Dresden. Fellow Pac-12 alumna Claire Felix will be their teammate. Carli Snyder will also return to Cannes, her second season in the French club.

Kendall White returns to Terville-Florange OC, which was last year’s most surprising club after finishing fourth, its highest finish ever. White will join Alohi Robins-Hardy, Taylor Fricano, and Shannon Scully. Scully will be making her professional debut this season in France.

Malina Terrell returns to France, after a stint in Greece, as she joins Saint-Raphael. Terrell previously played for Beziers in 2018-21.

Alli Stumler-Linnehan makes her professional debut for Neptune de Nantes. She will join Taylor Mims, who played last season in TFOC, and Jaelyn Keene, who renewed with Nantes.

Greece

Jaali Winters makes her Greek league debut after joining Olympiacos. Winters had a very successful season last year in France. Olympiacos was the league runner-up last season after spending the previous eight as champion.

Payton Caffrey joins PAOK for her first season in Greece. Caffrey was the MVP and top scorer of the Puerto Rican league this past summer.

AO Thetis will play host to a trio of Americans as Mariena Hayden, Leah Hardeman, and Rebecca Latham join. All three will be making their Greek league debut.

Audriana Fitzmorris makes her Greek league debut as she joins AO Markopoulo. Fitzmorris will be joined by Madison Smith, a recent High Point graduate. Canadian and former Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Allyssah Fitterer will also make her debut.

Germany

Simone Lee and Krystal Rivers will return to league champion Allianz Stuttgart. Lee will play in Stuttgart for a third season, while Rivers has played in Stuttgart for five consecutive seasons. Lee was named the best outside hitter of the league last season. They will be teammates with Alexis Hart, who has joined from Vilsbiburg.

Ashley Evans returns to Germany as she joins Ladies in Black Aachen. Evans led her former team TFOC to its highest league finish ever. She returns to Germany after previously playing for Wiesbaden.

Lindsey Ruddins will play her second season in SSC Palmberg Schwerin. Ruddins was a top scorer in the German League last season and was named the league’s best outside hitter in 2021. She will join Canadian and Michigan State alumna, Jazmine White.

ITALY

A1 (First Division)

Tori Dilfer (Louisville) — Perugia

Stephanie Samedy (Minnesota) — Perugia

Akuabata Okenwa (Albany) — Macerata

Symone Abbott (Northwestern) — Macerata

Dani Drews (Utah) — Cuneo

Anna Stevenson-Hall (Louisville) — Cuneo

Carli Lloyd (Cal) — Busto Arsizio

Jordyn Poulter (Illinois) — Novara

McKenzie Adams (UTSA) — Novara

Rhamat Alhassan (Florida) — Firenze

Micha Hancock (Penn State) — Vallefoglia

Merete Lutz (Stanford) — Vallefoglia

Kathryn Plummer (Stanford) — Conegliano

Kelsey Robinson-Cook (Nebraska) — Conegliano

Brionne Butler (Texas) — Chieri

Haleigh Washington (Penn State) — Scandicci

Lauren Carlini (Wisconsin) — Casalmaggiore

Ali Frantti (Penn State) — Casalmaggiore

Jordan Thompson (Cincinnati) — Monza

Dana Rettke (Wisconsin) — Monza

Mackenzie May (UCLA) — Bergamo

Khalia Lanier (USC) — Bergamo

A2 (Second Division)

Gia Milana (Baylor) — Talmassons

Leketor Member-Meneh (Pittsburgh) — Futura Volley Busto Arsizio

Roxie Wiblin (San Diego) — Martignacco

Carly DeHoog (Washington) — Trentino

Courtney Schwan (Washington) — Soverato

Dessaa Legros (South Carolina) — Vicenza

TURKEY

1st Division

Chiaka Ogbogu (Texas) — Vakifbank

Kara Bajema (Washington) — Vakifbank

Tori Dixon (Minnesota) — Bolu

Khat Bell (Texas) — Galatasaray

Annie Mitchem (Hawaii) — Kuzeyboru

Sherridan Atkinson (Purdue) — Nilufer

Kelsie Payne (Kansas) — SigortaShop

Madison Kingdon (Arizona) — THY

JAPAN

Karsta Lowe (UCLA) — JT Marvelous

Hannah Tapp (Minnesota) — Hitachi Rivale

Sarah Wilhite-Parsons (Minnesota) — NEC Red Rockets

Danielle Cuttino — Queenseis

BRAZIL

Anna Wruck (Tulane) — ABEL Moda Volei

Micaya White (Texas) — Osasco

Roni Jones-Perry (BYU) — SESC-RJ

KOREA

Nia Reed (Penn State) — AI Peppers

Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani (Texas) — Hyundai Hillstate

POLAND

Melissa Evans (North Carolina State) — Wroclaw

T’ara Ceasar (Florida) — Bielsko-Biala

Madison Bugg (Stanford) — Radom

Janet Kalaniuvalu (Miami) — Radom

Izabella Rapacz (Temple) — Rzeszow

FRANCE

Madison Lilley (Kentucky) — Beziers

Avery Skinner (Baylor) — Beziers

Justine Wong-Orantes (Nebraska) — Beziers

Blake Mohler (Purdue) — Beziers

Isabel Fitchel (Fordham) — Beziers

Haylie Bennett (Oregon State) — Levallois

Taylor Mims (Washington State) — Nantes

Alli Stumler-Linnehan (Kentucky) — Nantes

Jaelyn Keene (Illinois State) — Nantes

August Raskie (Oregon) — Venelles

Katelyn Evans (West Virginia) — Venelles

Samantha Drechsel (Washington) — Venelles

Jenna Gray (Stanford) — Cannes

Carli Synder (Florida) — Cannes

Claire Felix (UCLA) — Cannes

Madeleine Gates (UCLA) — Cannes

Malina Terrell (San Francisco) — Saint-Raphael

Emily Thater (Missouri) — Paris SC

Alohi Robins-Hardy (BYU) — TFOC

Taylor Fricano (North Carolina) — TFOC

Shannon Scully (USC) — TFOC

Kendall White (Penn State) — TFOC

Shayla Hoeft (Portland) — Nancy

Annayka Legros (Coastal Carolina) — Nancy

Lauren Page (Oregon) — Nancy

GREECE

Audriana Fitzmorris (Stanford) — AO Markopoulo

Madison Smith (High Point) — AO Markopoulo

Nia Robinson (North Carolina) — Aris Thessaloniki

Rebecca Latham (Denver) — ASP Thetis

Leah Hardeman (Coastal Carolina) — ASP Thetis

Mariena Hayden (UNLV) — ASP Thetis

Gabrielle Benda (Georgia Tech) — Ilisiakos

Jaali Winters (Creighton) — Olympiacos

Adora Anae (Utah) — Panathinaikos

Payton Caffrey (Florida State) — PAOK

Alli Cudworth (Ashland) — Zaon Kifisias

GERMANY

Krystal Rivers (Alabama) — Stuttgart

Simone Lee (Penn State) — Stuttgart

Alexis Hart (Minnesota) — Stuttgart

Kayla Haneline (Northern Iowa) — Dresden

Ashley Evans (Purdue) — Aachen

Olivia Nicholson (Colorado State) — Straubing

Shealyn McNamara (Rutgers) — Straubing

Jasmin Sneed (VCU) — Straubing

Lindsay Flory (LSU) — Vilsbiburg

Maggie Speaks (North Carolina State) — Erfurt

Jaidyn Blanchfield (Northern Iowa) — Erfurt

Lindsey Ruddins (USCB) — Schwerin

Anna Church (Kansas) — Munster

Rachel Anderson (Western Kentucky) — Wiesbaden

Hannah Angeli (Bradley) — Suhl

Danielle Harbin (Arkansas) — Suhl

Julia Brown (North Carolina State) — Suhl

SWITZERLAND

Olivia Finckel (Towson) — Biwi VFM

Jody Larson (Wichita State) — Geneve

Annie Ertz (Towson) — Geneve

Maggie Nedoma (Ohio) — Toggenburg

Griere Hughes (Virginia Tech) — Toggenburg

Taylor Lindberg (Arkansas-Little Rock) — Pfeffingen

Tarah Wylie (Pepperdine) — Pfeffingen

Erika Pritchard (Penn State) — Chesauex

Angel Gaskin (Hawaii) — Schaffhausen

Norene Iosia (Hawaii) — Schaffhausen

Molly Lohman (Minnesota) — Schaffhausen

Tessa Grubbs (Tennessee) — NUC Viteos

Kayla Lund (Pittsburgh) — NUC Viteos

Madeline Haynes (Cal) — NUC Viteos

Jasmine Gross (USC) — NUC Viteos

Mita Uiato (Hawaii) — Dudingen

Carinne Gebhardt (North Florida) — Lugano

Jada Stackhouse (Cornell) — Lugano

SPAIN

Marisa Cerchio (Virginia Tech) — Cajasol Voley

Jacqui Armer (Indiana) — Casajol Voley

Julia Brown (William and Mary) — CV Sayre

Avalyn Niece (Washington) — CV Tenerife

Margaret Wolowicz (Northern Illinois) — CV Tenerife

Mica Allison (Illinois) — Alcobendas

Gabriele Horman (Quinnipiac) — Alcobendas

Janisa Johnson (Long Beach State) — Heidelberg

Megan Jacobsen (San Diego) — Heidelberg

HUNGARY

Rowan Ennis (UCSB) — Fatum Nyiregyhaza

Taylor Bannister (LSU) — Vasas Obuda

ROMANIA

M’kaela White (James Madison) — CSO Voluntari

PORTUGAL

Kyra Holt (Washington State) — Porto

Tia Jimerson (Ohio) — Porto

Cali Thompson (UCLA) — Clube Kairos

Elizabeth Reich (Auburn) — Clube Kairos

Jaimeson Lee (George Washington) — SC Braga

CYPRUS

Athena Ardila (West Virginia) — Anorthosis Famagusta

Alyssa Enneking (Oklahoma) — Apollon Limassol

Grace Rigsbee (UMBC) — Dikefalos Geriou

AUSTRIA

Ehize Omoghibo (New Orleans) — Klagenfurt

Harlee Kekauoha (UC Irvine) — Linz

Brooke Botkin (USC) — Linz

Maya Taylor (Saint Louis) — UVC Holding Graz

ISRAEL

Briana Holman (Nebraska) — Maccabi XT Haifa

FINLAND

Megan Vander Meer (Ferris State) — Arctic Volley

Serena Bruin (Oregon State) — Arctic Volley

Taylor Horsfall (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) — Arctic Volley

Jenny Mosser (Kansas) — Hämeenlinnan Lentopallokerho

Adeola Owokoniran (Duke) — Hämeenlinnan Lentopallokerho

Kristin Lux (West Virginia) — LiigaPloki

Breana Runnels (Tennessee) — Polkky Kuusamo

Felicia Marshall (Cal State Fullerton) — Polkky Kuusamo

Ciara Debell (Marshall) — Polkky Kuusamo

Cara McKenzie (Gonzaga) — Polkky Kussamo

Sarah Schmid (Denver) — Puijo Volley

DENMARK

Kaia Rhodes (Idaho State) — ASV Elite

Abby Lee Feyereisen (Sioux Falls) — Brondby

Kailyn Williams (Howard) — Brondby

Ijeoma Moronu (Abilene Christian) — Gentofte

Isabelle Marciniak (Bowling Green) — Holte IF

SWEDEN

Jamie Stivers (Cal Poly) — Engelholm

Madelyn Halteman (Fresno State) — Gislaved VBK

Alyssa Ballenger (Wayne State) — Gislaved VBK

Taylor Bruns (South Carolina) — Goteborg

Hanah Blume (San Jose State) — Goteborg

PHILIPPINES

Tai Bierria (New Mexico) — Cignal HD Spikers

Lindsay Stalzer (Bradley) — F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

Lindsey Vander Weide (Oregon) — Petro Gazz Angels