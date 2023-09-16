The USA women cruised to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 victory Saturday over Colombia to open the Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier in Lodz, Poland.

Dana Rettke had seven kills, three blocks, four digs and an ace. Jordan Thompson had seven kills and three aces; Kelsey Robinson Cook had six kills, three blocks and seven digs; Chiaka Ogbogu had six kills, two blocks and an ace; and Jordan Larson added six kills and had eight digs.

Setter Lauren Carlini, who had three kills, a block and an ace, had a team-best 10 digs. Justine Wong-Orantes added nine digs.

Dayana Segovia had 10 kills for Colombia. The USA held a 9-2 blocks advantage and six aces to Colombia’s one.

The USA plays another Pool C match Sunday against Thailand. All matches can be seen on Volleyball World TV. Use “VOLLEYBALLMAG” for a discount.

