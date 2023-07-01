Sunday’s matches are all about seeding and/or finishing strong, because which teams are in the Volleyball Nations League women’s quarterfinals has been decided.

Japan made sure of that with a sweep of Thailand on Saturday, a day in which the USA was off.

The Americans play China on Sunday, a slate that also includes another match involving final-eight teams, Italy vs. Japan. Also Sunday, second-place Poland plays last-place Korea, Brazil plays Thailand, Türkiye plays Croatia and Serbia plays Bulgaria. Germany, Canada, Netherlands and the Dominican Republic finished their respective third rounds Saturday.

Here are the eight teams who will go on to Arlington, Texas, for the quarterfinals, with match and sets records:

USA (10-1, 32-13)

Poland (9-2, 29-13)

Türkiye (8-3, 28-11)

China (7-4, 26-17)

Japan (7-4, 26-17)

Brazil (7-4, 25-18)

Germany (7-5, 26-23)

Italy (7-4, 26-22)

After Sunday, the men begin their third round. In the case of the USA, the second-place Americans get to play at home in Anaheim, where they train. They play Cuba on Tuesday.

USA BEATS GERMANY: Germany had 12 blocks to the Americans’ six, but that was about its only advantage as a balanced USA attack was key in a 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 25-13 victory.

Ali Frantti had 15 kills, a block, an ace and eight digs. Jordan Thompson had 14 kills, a block and two aces and added 10 digs. Brionne Butler had 12 kills with no errors in 16 attacks and two blocks, and Kara Bajema had 12 kills, a block and an ace to go with 13 digs. Anna Stevenson Hall had eight kills and an ace.

Both setters played. Micha Hancock had block, six digs and an ace and Lauren Carlina had two kills and 10 digs.

Justine Wong-Orantes had 17 digs.

Germany’s Hanna Orthmann had 13 kills. Camilla Weitzel had eight kills and seven blocks, and Lena Stigrot had 10 kills. Anna Pogany had 15 digs.

The USA plays China, which had Saturday off, at 4:30 a.m. Eastern.

CANADA FINISHES STRONG: Canada won’t advance, but it finished 6-6 after winning three of its last four matches. Saturday, which was also Canada Day, it came from behind twice to beat the Netherlands 25-27, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 15-9. BYU product Alexa Gray continued to lead her team, this time with 23 kills, a block, 10 digs and an ace. She had five of her kills after the Canadians led 8-7 in the fifth set. Hilary Howe, who said on the post-match interview she’s getting married next week, had 12 digs to go with 10 kills and a block. Hawai’i product Emily Maglio had nine kills, four blocks and an ace.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 3, SERBIA 2: Serbia (5-6) was left on the outside looking in after the D.R. (6-6) came away with a 22-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 15-19 victory. Brayelin Martinez continued her strong VNL play with 25 kiils, a block, 10 digs and an ace. Gaila Gonzalez had 20 kills, three blocks, 13 digs and three aces, and Paola Pena had 19 kills. Brenda Castillo had 19 digs. A day earlier, the D.R. knocked off China. Tina Boskovic had 27 kills, three blocks and an ace for Serbia to go with 12 digs.

CHINA 3, KOREA 1: Four players had 10 or more kills in a 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15 win for China (7-4). Korea, playing at home in Suwon, dropped to 0-11 but won its third set against 33 defeats.

ITALY 3, CROATIA 0: Defending-champion Italy (7-4) guaranteed its final-eight spot with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 win. Sylvia Nwakalor led with 17 kills and three blocks. Croatia dropped to 2-9.

JAPAN 3, THAILAND 0: Japan (7-4) secured its final-eight spot with a 25-18, 2522, 25-20 win over the home team in Bangkok. Sarina Nishida had 14 kills, three block and two aces and Kotona Hayashi had 13 kills. Thailand fell to 2-9.