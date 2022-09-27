The USA women are 2-0 in the FIVB World Championships in Arnhem, Netherlands, after opening with a sweep of Kazakhstan and then a sweep Monday over Canada.

The Americans now have two days off before heading to Lodz, Poland, to play Bulgaria on Friday.

Against Kazakhstan, the USA hit .434 and opened Pool C play with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 victory behind 13 kills and an ace from Ali Frantti; 10 kills, a block and two aces by Annie Drews; and 11 kills and a block by Kelsey Robinson.

In the 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 victory over Canada, Frantti led again, this time with hitting .520 with 14 kills and a block to go with four digs. Drews had 11 kills and hit .500 and had a block and two aces. Chiaka Ogbogu had six kills and four blocks. Setter Jordyn Poulter had a kill, two blocks and three aces.

Kiera Van Ryk led Canada with 15 kills. Former BYU All-American Serena Gray had nine kills and former Hawai’i standout had six kills.

According to USA Volleyball, the USA women won the World Championships for the first time in 2014. They took silver in 1967 and 2002 and third in 1982 and 1990. They tied for fifth at the last World Championships in 2018.