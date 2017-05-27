USA volleyball coaches get a look at youth in intrasquad scrimmage

USA coaches Karch Kiraly and John Speraw continue to get an early look at their squads Friday at Santiago Canyon College, Calif. The men are preparing for the FIVB World League competition June 2-8. The men are slated to play Canada and Serbia in Novisad, Serbia on June 3-4, Italy and Russia in Pau, France on June 9-11, and Iran, Russia, and Poland in Katowice and Lodz, Poland June 15-18. The final round will be in Curitibia, Brazil, July 4-8.

The women are preparing for the FIVB Grand Prix competition that follows July 7 to August 6. The USA’s group is loaded, with China, USA, Russia, Japan, Serbia, Italy, Turkey, Netherlands, Thailand, Belgium, and the Dominican Republic. The USA faces Russia, Italy, and China July 7-9 in Kunshan, China, Turkey, Italy, and China July 14-16 in Macau, Macau, and the Netherlands, Belgium, and Brazil July 20-23 in Cuiaba, Brazil. Playoffs will follow July 29-August 6, in Ostrava, Czech Republic and China (TBD).

The men’s squad features six Olympic veterans (Micah Christenson, Thomas Jaeschke, Taylor Sander, Erik Shoji, David Smith, and Kawika Shoji), while the women’s squad is anchored by returnees Kelly Murphy (2016 Olympian) and Tori Dixon (three-year veteran).

Women’s Squad:

# Player/POS/2016-17 Pro Club/College/Hometown

1 Micha Hancock S Wroclaw (Poland) Penn State Edmond, Oklahoma

2 Inky Ajanaku * M Rehabbing in USA Stanford Tulsa, Oklahoma

4 Lauren Carlini S Final Season in College Wisconsin Aurora, Illinois

6 Tori Dixon M Rehabbing in USA Minnesota Burnsville, Minnesota

7 Justine Wong-Orantes L Final Season in College Nebraska Cypress, California

8 Lauren Gibbemeyer M Pomi Casalmaggiore (Italy) Minnesota St. Paul, Minnesota

9 Megan Courtney OH Wroclaw (Poland) Penn State Dayton, Ohio

12 Kelly Murphy OPP Henan (China) Florida Wilmington, Illinois

13 Madi Bugg S NUC (Switzerland) Stanford Apex, North Carolina

14 Michelle Bartsch OH Bolzano (Italy) Illinois Maryville, Illinois

18 Sonja Newcombe OH Sichuan (China) Oregon Lake Arrowhead, California

19 Hannah Tapp M Schweriner (Germany) Minnesota Stewartville, Minnesota

20 Madi Kingdon OH IBK (Korea) Arizona Phoenix, Arizona

21 Paige Tapp M Juncos Valencianes (Puerto Rico) Minnesota Stewarville, Minnesota

22 Lexi Dannemiller S Schweriner (Germany) Michigan West Chester, Ohio

24 Kadie Rolfzen OPP Dresden (Germany) Nebraska Papillion, Nebraska

26 Amber Rolfzen M Dresden (Germany) Nebraska Papillion, Nebraska

27 Amanda Benson L Final Season in College Oregon Litchfi eld Park, Arizona

29 Aiyana Whitney OPP MTV Stuttgart (Germany) Penn State Norwood, New Jersey

30 Liz McMahon OPP Dresden (Germany) Illinois Liberty Township, Ohio

31 Stephanie Niemer OH Caguas Criollas (Puerto Rico) Cincinnati Erlanger, Kentucky

32 Annie Drews OH Caguas Criollas (Puerto Rico) Purdue Elkhart, Indiana

33 Sarah Wilhite OH Final Season in College Minnesota Eden Prairie, Minnesota

34 Molly McCage M Wiesbaden (Germany) Texas Spring, Texas

36 Kristen Hahn L Did not compete Iowa State Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Head Coach: Karch Kiraly Assistant Coaches: Tama Miyashiro, Erin Virtue, Jon Newman-Gonchar

Men’s Squad:

# Player/POS/2016-17 Pro Club/College/Hometown

1 Tommy Carmody MB Vammalan Lentopallo (Finland) Pepperdine/Pacific Orland Park, Ill.

2 Michael Brinkley L SVG Luneburg (Germany) UC Irvine Huntington Beach, Calif.

3 Taylor Sander OH Beijing Baic Motor VB Club (China) BYU Huntington Beach, Calif.

4 Jeff Jendryk MB Junior Season in College Loyola of Chicago Wheaton, Ill.

5 James Shaw S SSCD Pallavolo Padova (Italy) Stanford Woodside, Calif.

6 Jonah Seif S Sportowy Bedzin (Poland) UC Santa Barbara Thousand Oaks, Calif.

7 Kawika Shoji S Lokomotiv Novosibirsk (Russia) Stanford Honolulu, Hawaii

8 Brenden Sander OH Junior Season in College BYU Huntington Beach, Calif.

9 Jake Langlois OH Senior Season in College BYU San Jose, Calif.

10 Thomas Jaeschke OH Asseco Resovia Rzeszów (Poland) Loyola of Chicago Wheaton, Ill.

11 Micah Christenson S AS Volley Lube Civitanova (Italy) Southern California Honolulu, Hawaii

12 Cody Kessel Opp SVG Luneburg (Germany) Princeton Colorado Springs, Colo.

13 Dan McDonnell MB Chaumont (France) UC Irvine Glendale, Ariz.

14 Ben Patch Opp Junior Season in College BYU Provo, Utah

15 Carson Clark Opp Did not compete UC Irvine Santa Barbara, Calif.

16 Jayson Jablonsky OH Mayaguez Indios (Puerto Rico) UC Irvine Yorba Linda, Calif.

17 T.J. DeFalco OH Sophomore Season in College Long Beach State Huntington Beach, Calif.

18 Garrett Muagututia OH Tianjin (China) UCLA Oceanside, Calif.

19 Taylor Averill MB SSCD Pallavolo Padova (Italy) Hawaii San Jose, Calif.

20 David Smith MB WKS Czarni Radom (Poland) UC Irvine Saugus, Calif.

21 Dustin Watten L WKS Czarni Radom (Poland) Long Beach State Long Beach, Calif.

22 Erik Shoji L Lokomotiv Novosibirsk (Russia) Stanford Honolulu, Hawaii

23 Kyle Russell OH Sportowy Bedzin (Poland) UC Irvine Loomis, Calif.

24 Larry Tuileta OH Sophomore Season in College Hawaii Hilo, Hawaii

25 Arvis Greene OH Sophomore Season in College Cal State Northridge Los Angeles, Calif.

26 Mitch Stahl MB Senior Season in College UCLA Chambersburg, Pa.

Head Coach: John Speraw Assistant Coaches: Matt Fuerbringer, Mike Wall