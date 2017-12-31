Brewster-Schwengel, Newberry-Sparks qualify for FIVB U19 beach championships

By Ed Chan -
Chula Vista, Calif. –- Southern California teams dominated the USA Volleyball Beach HP U19 World Trials this past Saturday as Tim Brewster (Woodland Hills, Calif.) and John Schwengel (Santa Monica, Calif.) defeated Marcus and Miles Partain (Pacific Palisades, Calif.) Saturday 16-21, 21-19, 16-14 in the final of the men’s division.

On the women’s side, Devon Newberry (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Lindsey Sparks (Huntington Beach, Calif.) outlasted Meg Kraft (San Diego, Calif.) and Maya Harvey (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) 21-18, 28-26.

The top teams earn the automatic bid for the 2018 FIVB U19 World Championships in Nanjing, China, June 26-July 1. The second- and third-place finishers may also qualify following the FIVB’s awards process. In all, 38 teams (15 men, 23 women) competed.

The men’s final featured a dramatic third-set comeback by Brewster and Schwengel, who recovered from an 8-2 deficit to win.

“We started off game three with a block, but went down pretty fast,” Schwengel said. “It’s never good to be down by that much, but you just have to keep going. Anything can happen.”

“It was crazy,” Brewster said. “We talked to our coach, we said ‘We’ve been training hard, let’s find our way back in here, let’s just fight through it.”

Brewster said serving was the key.

“We started hitting our serving spots, before we weren’t serving that well. Once we started hitting our spots and getting them out of system that really helped us get some digs and transition points.”

Top-seeded Newberry and Sparks were tested in the 28-26 second set of the final, which included multiple lead changes.

“Honestly, all we wanted to do was finish it and win in two,” Newberry said. “We knew we could, we deserved it, and decided we just had to keep going.”

Newberry and Sparks were remarkably consistent throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches in straight sets against tough competition. Sparks knew that they had to stay steady under the pressure of being the top seed.

“Part of it was being ranked first,” Sparks said. “We knew we were the ones everyone wanted to beat, we had a huge target on our backs, we had to stay steady.”

Newberry was thrilled.

“I’ve never been (to China),” she said. “I’ve never been so excited in my life.”

In the third-place matches, Dane Johnson (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) and Jason Gibbs (Bellaire, Texas) defeated Eli Margetts (Brownsburg, Ind.) and Jacob Titus (Hendersonville, Tenn.) 21-14, 21-17.

Third place in the women’s division went to Maple Kriz (Austin, Texas) and Delaynie Maple (Temecula, Calif.), who defeated Olivia Bakos (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) and Peri Brennan (Laguna Beach, Calif.) 21-18, 21-18.

For full results, see below. Full gallery of 625 photos posted here.

U19 men
1st: John Schwengel/Tim Brewster
2nd: Marcus and Miles Partain
3rd: Dane Johnson/Jason Gibbs
4th: Eli Margetts/Jacob Titus
5th: Grant Strong and Heath Hughes
6th: Lance Muret/Troy Oliveira
7th: Christian Phung/Sammy Gibson
7th: Eric Winn/John Ziska
9th: Johnny Anselmo/Sebastian Rodriguez
10th: Ashton Thiemer/Cooper Herndon
11th: Aaron Li/Tim Eschenberg
U19 women
1st: Devon Newberry/Lindsey Sparks
2nd: Maya Harvey/Meg Kraft
3rd: Delaynie Maple/Maddi Kriz
4th: Olivia Bakos/Peri Brennan
5th: Jaden Whitmarsh/Maggie Walters
6th: Jayelin Lombard/Keara Rutz
7th: Nicole and Audrey Nourse
7th: Maddie Speicher/Sophie Manson
9th: Kendall Peters/Liz Waters-Leiga
10th: Caitlin Cummings/Sam Strah
11th: Alex Hilton/Nat Bennett
12th: Kate Privett/Simone Priebe
13th: Lexie Hamilton/Melanie Hanclich
14th: Ellie Leitko/Maddy Salazar
15th: Ashley Brasfield/Paige Duffack
16th: Caroline Gallagher/Malina Baker

