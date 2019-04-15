What a transformation.
At this time last year, USC was finishing up an 8-20 season. Now, the fifth-ranked Trojans are 17-9 as they head into Thursday’s MPSF semifinal match with arch-rival UCLA. No matter the outcome, USC has had the biggest positive turnaround of any team playing NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball this season.
Consider that USC is the only team to beat top-ranked and defending NCAA champion Long Beach State, went 12-0 at home, and is coming off an MPSF sweep of Grand Canyon this past Saturday night.
So how good are the Trojans?
To get the answer and see our photos, become a subscriber today:
Become a Premium subscriber to continue reading.
VolleyballMag.com Premium subscribers get:
- More overall in-depth coverage and feature articles than anywhere in the volleyball universe
- Increased juniors coverage
- NCAA women’s volleyball coverage including features, examining issues and daily roundups that you can’t find anywhere else
- And, of course, coverage of beach volleyball and Ed Chan’s photos