USC staves off Pepperdine to repeat as NCAA beach champions

It came down to No. 3 to break the tie, and USC’s Terese Cannon put away the match winner to give USC a 3-2 victory over Pepperdine.

Cannon and Nicolette Martin defeated Pepperdine’s. Skylar Caputo and Heidi Dyer |21-19, 18-21, 15-13 to set the celebration, dogpile, awards ceremony and team plunge into the Gulf of Mexico.

This story will be updated later Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Pepperdine defeated Hawai’i 3-0 to advance to the final

Hawai’l’s season ended 29-7 but not before the Sandbows played the match of the tournament, their 3-2 victory Saturday over Florida State that kept them alive for Sunday.

In the end Sunday, Pepperdine was too good.

“Tough match,” Hawai’i coach Jeff Hall said. “Pepperdine was better than us today for sure. They came out really sharp and we were flat. It’s hard to recover from the excitelment of last night.

“tt was still a great season. Proud of the effort and proud of the girls. This has been a really fun ride.”

It’s the end of the ride for one of the better players in Hawai’i volleyball history, Nikki Taylor, who played four years of indoors and beach.

Taylor is headed to Anaheim to train with the USA national team with an eye on playing professionally indoors.

“We were just in our huddle and I said that regardless of where we finished we have to look at the accomplishments over this season,” said Taylor, whose team dominated the Big West Conference.

The fifth-seeded Sandbows opened the tournament by beating fourth-seeded Florida State, lost to USC, and then ousted seventh-seeded LSU before beating FSU again.

“We have really as a program paved the way to be a real threat and a force to reckon with in the NCAA. And the only way we could have done that by accomplishing the things we accomplished here.”

USC 3, Pepperdine 2



Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes (USC) def. Delaney Knudsen/Maddy Roh (Pepperdine) 19-21, 21-13, 15-10 Sophie Bukovec/Allie Wheeler (USC) vs. Corinne Quiggle/Brittany Howard (Pepperdine) | 18-21, 21-16, 13-15 Terese Cannon/Nicolette Martin (USC) def. Skylar Caputo/Heidi Dyer (Pepperdine) |21-19, 18-21, 15-13 Abril Bustamante/Joy Dennis (USC) vs. Anika Wilson/Deahna Kraft (Pepperdine)| 14-21, 17-21 Jenna Belton/Jo Kremer (USC) def. Sarah Seiber/Nikki Lyons (Pepperdine) | 21-18, 21-15

Pepperdine 3, Hawai’i 0

1. Delaney Knudsen/Maddy Roh (Pepperdine) def. Morgan Martin/Mikayla Tucker (UH) 21-18, 21-15

2. Corinne Quiggle/Brittany Howard (Pepperdine) def. Ka’iwi Schucht/Nikki Taylor (UH) 21-17, 21-15

4. Anika Wilson/Deahna Kraft (Pepperdine) def. Ari Homayun/Carly Kan (UH) |9-21, 21-15, 15-9

3. Skylar Caputo/Heidi Dyer (Pepperdine) vs. Emily Maglio/Laurel Weaver (UH) 21-18, 19-21, did not finish

5. Sarah Seiber/Nikki Lyons (Pepperdine) vs. Amy Ozee/Hannah Zalopany (UH) 21-12, 21-23, 4-4, did not finish