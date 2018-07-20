Photos from last weekend’s successful Vancouver Open

Last weekend’s 27th annual Vancouver Open beach tournament was a huge success. The field of 64 teams represented many Canadian provinces and the main draw included multiple American teams, some from Southern California and many from the Seattle area.

The crowd at Kit’s Beach exceeded a total of 20,000 as players competed for a total purse of $30,000, Canada’s richest pro tournament.

Josh Binstock and Dan Dearing took gold, with Gabriel Burlacu and Raffe Paulis in silver. Mike Plantinga and Aaron Nusbaum took bronze.

On the women’s side, Denise Wooding and Jamie Broder finished in gold, with Katie Spieler and Emily Hartong in silver. Megan Nagy and Caleigh Cruickshank took bronze.

Here are a few of the best photos from the weekend by VolleyballMag.com’s Stephen Burns: