Volleyball notebook: Pfeiffer drops men, USA men in World League

Pfeiffer, a member of Conference Carolinas that went winless last season, has dropped men’s volleyball.

The school of less than 2,000 in Misenheimer, N.C., announced Thursday that the decision was “effective immediately” as the school moves to the Division III USA South Athletic Conference.

Last year, Pfeiffer finished 0-19 overall, 0-18 in Conference Carolinas, and hit .077 for the season. Click here to read the school’s news release about ending the program.

Coppin State hires Walsh: Timothy Walsh, head coach at Marywood the past two seasons, is the new coach at Coppin State of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Walsh’s teams went 25-36 overall at Division III Marywood. He is a graduate of nearby Towson State.

Coppin finished 2-24 overall, 2-10 in the MEAC, in 2017.

The only Division I job that remains open is North Dakota State. That vacancy was created when Kari Thompson left to take over at Southern Illinois at Carbondale.

Quincy promotes Mueller: The men’s team at the western Illinois school that competes in the MIVA promoted Gavin Mueller. According to the Quincy Herald-Whig newspaper, “Mueller replaces Bob Crank, who resigned May 20 after serving as interim coach for 14 matches last spring. Crank also had been the head coach of the women’s volleyball program for four seasons. He took a job as the top assistant for Southeast Missouri State University.”

Quincy finished 7-22 last season, 2-14 in the MIVA. Hadley Foster was replaced as head coach 15 matches into the season.

USA men in World League: They head to Novi Sad, Serbia, for matches Friday against Serbia and Saturday against Canada. It’s the start of a trip that sees the men head to France and Poland. They’ll play a total of nine matches before heading home.

Click here for the USA Volleyball news release.

USAV Open wraps up big week: Click here for all the results and recaps from Minneapolis that included 464 teams and athletes of all ages competing for national titles.