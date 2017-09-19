VBM Mid-Major Poll: BYU No. 1; WKU, UNI move up; Rice, Radford in

BYU is the new No. 1 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.

The Cougars (11-1) of the West Coast Conference moved up a notch, as did league rival San Diego (7-3). Former No. 1 Creighton (7-4) of the Big East dropped to No. 3.

Cal Poly (10-2) stayed at No. 4, but Western Kentucky (13-2) moved up from seventh to No. 5. Wichita State stayed at No. 6, but Northern Iowa jumped up from ninth to No. 7. The rest of the top 10 has Colorado State, which dropped three spots to No. 8, Lipscomb and Missouri State.

There were no other major moves, but Rice of Conference USA entered at No. 24 and Radford of the Big South got in at No. 25.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (Nov. 26-Dec. 12, 2017) will be an annual tournament involving 64 of the nation's top women's Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The event offers 32 automatic berths, one to each established conference, and 32 at-large berths.

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 BYU 647 (24) 11-1 2 2 San Diego 603(1) 7-3 3 3 Creighton 586 7-4 1 4 Cal Poly 556 10-2 4 5 Western Kentucky 527 13-2 7 6 Wichita State 518 8-3 6 7 Northern Iowa 490 10-4 9 8 Colorado State 473 10-2 5 9 Lipscomb 419 6-6 8 10 Missouri State 407 8-5 10 11 North Dakota 373 15-2 11 12 Marquette 355 6-5 12 13 UC Irvine 304 11-1 14 14 Dayton 275 8-6 13 15 Boise State 247 7-5 17 16 Hawai’i 232 6-5 16 17 Denver 210 9-3 15 18 Austin Peay 204 11-2 19 19 Miami (OH) 172 9-5 18 20 Loyola Marymount 161 7-4 21 21 North Texas 144 12-1 23 22 SMU 112 6-5 20 23 Towson 76 14-0 25 24 Rice 59 10-4 NR 25 Radford 45 11-1 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: VCU 36; Portland 29; Illinois State 25; Xavier 22; Central Arkansas 21; Villanova 16; James Madison 15; Butler 10; Princeton 6; Southern Miss 5.

12 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 70 combined points.

Dropped Out: Portland 24; Villanova 22.

Previous polls: August 29, September 5, September 12

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

