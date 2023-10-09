Rutgers beat a ranked team for the first time ever when the Scarlet Knights knocked off Minnesota on Saturday.

UCF is off to a 14-2 start and is 5-0 in its first Big 12 season.

We had Rutgers coach Caitlin Schweihofer and UCF head coach Jenny Maurer of UCF join ESPN and Big Ten Network analyst Emily Ehman and VBM editor Lee Feinswog for our weekly (mostly) NCAA Zoom.

Schweihofer is in her fourth year at Rutgers in New Jersey and making progress with a program that has long been the doormat of the Big Ten. Maurer was the top assistant for seven years at UCF and got the job when Todd Dagenais left to coach in the Pro Volleyball Federation. UCF was an American Athletic Conference power that obviously feels right at home in the Big 12.

The conversation continues when Emily and Lee talk about this week’s VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll and plenty more NCAA volleyball: