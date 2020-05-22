Chan, Feinswog reacquire ownership of VolleyballMag.com

Ed Chan and Lee Feinswog have reacquired full ownership of VolleyballMag.com.

It will enable us to continue as your daily, digital news source for all things volleyball. For you, the readers, nothing will change, including our coverage of the sport once competitions begin again. In the meantime we will continue to provide as much volleyball content — indoors, beach and everything in between — as you can find anywhere.

Not only does our staff include Ed — one of the top beach volleyball photographers in the world and Lee — an award-winning sportswriter — but two former editors of Volleyball magazine, Mike Miazga and Megan Kaplon.

Pro player Travis Mewhirter will continue as our beach volleyball editor and our staff also includes Southern California volleyball fixture Rob Espero, prep expert Chris Tobolski, Brazilian Guilherme Torres, and men’s aficionado Blair Lambert.