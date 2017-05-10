Volleyball today: Cal promotes McShane, Collegiate lineup changes

Cal made it official on Tuesday, announcing that assistant Matt McShane has been promoted to head coach.

McShane, who spent last season as Cal’s associate head coach but previously served as an assistant in Berkeley from 2005-09, replaces Rich Feller, who retired last month after 18 seasons at the helm.

McShane became the head coach at Air Force in 2010 and remained in that role for six years before returning to Berkeley last season as associate head coach. He was an assistant coach at Utah, New Mexico, and BYU and McShane and Feller were assistant coaches together for the U.S. national team in 1996.

Cal, plagued by injuries and tough losses, had a rough past few seasons. After finishing tied for fifth in the Pac-12 in 2013, the Bears went a combined 8-52. They were 9-21 overall in last fall, 3-17 in the Pac-12.

Collegiate Beach: The 2017 USA Volleyball Collegiate Beach Championships set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Hermosa Beach, has had some lineup changes.

Pepperdine’s women’s pair Skylar Caputo and Heidi Dyer withdrew. UCLA’s Elise Zappia withdrew, so Madi Yeomans will partner with Lily Justine. Cal Poly’s Hannah Hubbard and Emily Sonny are now in the field.

On the men’s side, USC’s Andy Benesh/Chris Orenic withdrew.

Accordingly, there will still be 24 women’s pairs, and now only 11 men’s pairs. The seeding will be decided Wednesday night.

Click here for the event website to see the list of athletes and more.