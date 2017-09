Michigan State, ranked 16th in the latest AVCA Poll of NCAA Division I women’s volleyball teams, is coming off road victories where the Spartans knocked off previously unbeaten Wisconsin and then Minnesota.

The Spartans have seven seniors, three of whom are in their fifth year, so Michigan State has more experience than most teams.

VolleyballMag.com caught up with senior middle Alyssa Garvelink to talk about her team after those two big wins and before Maryland and Ohio State come to town: