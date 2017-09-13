Video chat with Minnesota’s Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Top-ranked Minnesota heads to Boise State for matches Friday and Saturday against Oregon State, Boise State and Idaho State, the Gophers’ last trip before starting Big Ten play.

Junior All-American setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson, the 2016 Big Ten setter of the year, runs the show for a team that has a completely different look than the one that went to the last two NCAA semifinals.

Seliger-Swenson is from Minnetonka, just a short drive from the Minnesota campus, and offered her perspective on the 2017 Gophers. what it’s like to play in the Big Ten and a little something about coach Hugh McCutcheon: