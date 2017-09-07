Video chat with UCLA volleyball senior setter Sarah Sponcil

UCLA is 5-0 as the Bruins head to Nebraska for back-to-back matches against the Huskers on Friday and Saturday.

A big reason they’re ranked 11th in the nation is senior setter Sarah Sponcil, who transferred from Loyola Marymount. That in itself was a surprise, but perhaps not as big as the 5-foot-10 product of Phoenix setting for the first time in her college career.

And the former outside hitter is doing quite well. UCLA is hitting .275 as a team and Sponcil is averaging 11.78 assists, has 45 digs, and the has 16 blocks, one solo.

VolleyballMag.com co-publisher and editor Lee Feinswog visited with Sponcil earlier this week: