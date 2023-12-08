VNL 2024 schedule announced; USA women have Texas stop, men play in Canada

Pro Men VolleyballMag.com staff

The USA women get to play in America again next summer and the USA men are back in Canada for Volleyball Nations League.

Volleyball World announced the 2024 VNL schedules for the important international tournament that precedes the Olympics.

The USA women open in Rio de Janiero, Brazil from May 14-19 in a group that includes host Brazil, Serbia, China, Canada, Dominican Republic and Korea.

The other first-week pool is in Antalya, Türkiye, with the host team, Italy, Poland, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Bulgaria and France.

From May 28-June 2, the USA women and their pool move to Arlington, Texas, while the other group goes to Macau, China. Arlington was the site of last year’s VNL Finals.

Then, from June 11-16, the USA pool moves to Japan at a city to be named, while the other pool is in Hong Kong, China.

The final phase for the women will be June 20-23 and June 27-30 for the men, but Volleyball World said it will be “in cities yet to be determined.”

The USA men open in Antalya, Türkiye, May 21-26 in a group with the host team, Poland, Slovenia, France, Netherlands, Canada and Bulgaria. The other pool, in Rio, consists of Brazil, Italy, Argentina, Japan, Serbia, Iran, Cuba and Germany.

From June 4-9 the USA pool moves to Ottawa, Canada, where it played a round last year, and the other group goes to Japan (again, a city to be named).

The last week is June 18-23. The USA pool is in Manila, Philippines, and the other group goes to Ljubljana, Slovenia.

According to Volleyball World:

“The VNL 2024 will also play a major role in determining the last national teams that will qualify for the Paris Olympics. The result of each match of the tournament’s Preliminary Phase will impact the FIVB Volleyball World Rankings, which will determine the teams to occupy the last five spots in next year’s Games.

As of now, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, Poland and the United States are guaranteed on the men’s side while Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Poland, Serbia, Türkiye and the United States have qualified among the women – host country France will also be represented on both genders.”