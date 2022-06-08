Perhaps there are a lot of question marks, but the USA men’s national team started Volleyball Nations League play with an exclamation point Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-14 sweep of Slovenia in Brasilia, Brazi.

In the other match in Brasilia, Iran beat China 25-153, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15.

There were two men’s VNL matches in Ottawa, Canada, where the home team got swept by Germany 25-19, 25-20, 30-28, and Serbia beat Bulgaria 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20.

The USA is off Wednesday before playing the Netherlands on Thursday. In other matches Wednesday, Poland plays Argentina and France plays Italy in Ottawa, and in Brasilia Japan plays the Netherlands and Brazil plays Australia.

Kyle Ensing led the USA with 12 kills, two aces and two digs. Aaron Russell had eight kills, four blocks, six digs and two aces. Thomas Jaeschke had six kills, a block and two aces and David Smith had three kills, an assist and five blocks. James Shaw had a kill, two assists and the block that ended the match. Josh Tuaniga had 29 assists. Kyle Dagostino had five digs and three assists.

Rok Mozic had eight kills for Slovenia and Toncek Stern had seven.