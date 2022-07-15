Saturday’s Volleyball Nations League semifinals in Ankara, Türkiye, are set.

Serbia, which ousted the USA in the quarterfinals, will play Brazil, and then host Türkiye will play Italy.

After Brazil beat Japan and Serbia topped the USA on Wednesday, Paola Egonu had 32 kills as Italy beat China 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-22, and Türkye downed Thailand 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21.

Egonu, who hit .333, had four aces 10 digs against China. Chiara Bosetti had 11 kills, a block, 10 digs and two aces. Monica De Gennaro had 19 digs. China’s Xiangyu had 18 kills and Yingying Li 14.

Türkiye had five players with eight or more kills, 15 by Ebrar Karakurt, who had two blocks and seven digs. Eda Erdem had 12 kills, two blocks and three aces.

Thailand’s Ajcharaporn Kongyot had 20 kills and Chatchu-On Moskri had 16.

Brazil swept Serbia a month ago in VNL play.

Türkiye swept Italy to open VNL play on May 31, also in Ankara.

The semifinals can be seen on Volleyball World at vb.tv.