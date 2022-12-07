The Volleyball Nations League is not only returning to America in 2023, the women’s finals are going to be in Arlington, Texas, July 12-16.

What’s more, the men’s VNL will have prelimary play in Anaheim, California, July 4-9.

The women’s final will include eight teams. The men’s final will be in Gdansk, Poland.

The tournament is conducted by Volleyball World and it also broadcasts the matches.

In 2022, the VNL staged women’s preliminary action in Bossier City, Louisiana. The field included the USA, Brazil, Germany, Dominican Republic, Poland, Canada, Korea and Japan.

The USA women, the three-time VNL defending champions lost to Serbia in the quarterfinals in Ankara, Türkiye.

The USA men had a tremendous VNL before losing in the title match to France in five in Bologna, Italy.

Here is the schedule:

Week 1

Women: May 30-June 4 in Ankara and Nagoya

Men: June 6-11 in Ottawa and Nagoya.

Week 2

Women: June 13-18 in Hong Kong and Brasilia

Men: June 20-25 in Rotterdam and Orleans

Week 3

Women: June 27-July 2 in Suwon and Bangkok

Men: July 4-9 in Anaheim and Pasay City

Finals

Women: July 12-16, 2023 in Arlington

Men: July 19-23, 2023 in Gdansk

For more information, visit www.volleyballworld.com.