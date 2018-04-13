Volleyball news today: Keeping up with our sport

VolleyballMag.com’s ongoing update of happenings in the world of volleyball:

Caitlin Ledoux and Emily Stockman win gold in Satun, Thailand

Americans Caitlin Ledoux and Emily Stockman won the FIVB one-star in Satun, Thailand, last week. They beat Kazahkstan’s Tatyana Mashkova and Irina Tsimbalova 19-21, 21-16, 15-8 in the final. Americans Amanda Dowdy and Irene Pollock finished fifth after a 18-21, 17-21 loss to Mashkova and Tsimbalova. Thailand’s Nuttanon Inkiew and Sedtawat Padsawud won men’s gold, beating Indonesia’s Mohammad Ashfiya and Ade Rachmawan in the final. No USA men participated in the men’s draw. Read the full women’s results on BVBinfo.com here, and the men’s results here.

UC Davis to add beach, equestrian

UC Davis will become the seventh team in the Big West to have beach volleyball when the school fields a team in 2019. Dan Connors will oversee both the indoor and beach volleyball teams as the director of volleyball. A national search will be initiated immediately to hire a beach volleyball head coach. Read the complete UC Davis release, where the school also announces it will field an equestrian team …

Rain headed to Louisiana …

That’s certainly no surprise, but now the Baton Rouge forecast calls for 100-percent chance of storms most of Saturday as No. 8 LSU plays host to No. 7 Florida State, No. 11 Georgia State and Houston Baptist …

FIVB has the weekend off

And that doesn’t happen that often. Now most of the world’s top pro beach players are heading to China for the seventh annual Xiamen Open. Many top pairs were competing in the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann thrilled the home crowd by beating Canada’s Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter 2-1 for the men’s gold. Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes won women’s gold with a 2-0 victory over Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy.

Little Rock signs four foreigners

Arkansas-Little Rock coach Van Compton announced this week he’d signed two Brazilians, a Colombian and a player from The Netherlands. Three are junior-college transfers the Dutch player, Laura Jansen, will be Little Rock’s only freshman in 2018. Read Little Rock’s complete release here.