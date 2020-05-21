Volleyball notes: USAV cancels, AAU still on, coaching carousel, Iowa settles, USAV HOF

From USA Volleyball finally canceling its national girls and boys championships, to AAU hanging on — or as one person texting me, “And we have Roger refusing to shoot a dead horse” — here’s a collection of things I’ve gathered in the past week or so about volleyball to kind of get us (me?) up to date.

Let’s start with USA Volleyball, which on Wednesday sent out an email and posted on its website:

“It is with a heavy heart that USA Volleyball must announce the cancellation of the remaining USA Volleyball Indoor National Championships for the 2020 season. This includes the Girls 18s Junior National Championship, Girls Junior National Championship, Boys Junior National Championship and High Performance Championship. With safety as our top priority and upon further evaluation of the current and projected status of the COVID-19 virus in each of our respective cities, we cannot be assured of each venue’s ability to host safe and restriction-free environments for our events in June and July.”

USA Volleyball’s previous statement came on May 13 when it announced return-to-play guideline, which means, in theory, clubs could still practice and play in local tournaments. It said it was sanctioning activities as of this past Friday …

Meanwhile in Orlando, AAU Nationals are still on, postponed again until July 14-20. Click here to read the AAU’s statement from Dr. Roger Goudy.

And more details for an event that normally has nearly 3,000 teams, but now has an entry list with fewer than 500, click on this website update.

As one poster on VolleyTalk cracked, “If it were anywhere besides Florida, I would say that’s an easy bet (that AAU will cancel). But between hanging chads and Casey Anthony, Florida is too unpredictable.”

We had a story by Chris Tobolski last week that included cancelation of the JVA World Challenge and the last of the USA Volleyball national qualifiers that were hanging on.

Coaching carousel — Dottie Hampton is the new head coach at UNCW. She comes to Wilmington from Coastal Carolina, where she was an assistant the past two years. Before that, Hampton served as an assistant at South Carolina from 2014-17, finishing the 2017 season as interim head coach. She played at Purdue-Fort Wayne …

According to our guy atomheartmother on VolleyTalk who does a great job of keeping track, there are still NCAA Division I head-coaching openings at Chicago State, East Carolina, Merrimack, South Carolina State, and St. Peters …

St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida, tabbed one of its own to be the head coach in three-time NAIA All-American Whitney Battoe. She is also the school’s assistant director of admissions … Amherst College hired Valerie Jones, who has been the coach at Clark Atlanta University.

Iowa agrees to NCAA sanctions — Iowa fired coach Bond Shymansky in June 2019 after he gave money to an incoming player to cover her rent.

“As part of the resolution, the Iowa volleyball program will serve a one-year probation period, beginning May 20, 2020, while UI Athletics has been fined $5,000,” Iowa said in its news release. “Iowa volleyball must vacate all wins during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons (33 wins) and faces recruiting penalties during the one-year probation period.”

Click here for the Iowa news release.

Shymansky was replaced by his assistant, Vicky Brown, on an interim basis and then in September she was hired not only as the head coach, but given a five-year contract..

The day after being fired, Shymansky went public with his side of things:

“I did not discriminate against, abuse, or harass anyone – and there has never been an allegation of sexual misconduct against me,” he said in a statement. “In an act of compassion, I advanced funds to cover a young woman’s unanticipated summer expenses in 2017. She came to Iowa City expecting to be on full scholarship, but when that status changed, she had nowhere else to turn. I have prided myself on running an NCAA compliant program.”

Click here to read the entire story by SB Nation.

USA Volleyball HOF — What else during these times than a digital induction? Going in are:

Jon Lee, Harold T. Friermood “Frier” Award

Holly McPeak, All-Time Great Female Beach Player Award

Kent Steffes, All-Time Great Male Beach Player Award

Danielle Scott, Flo Hyman All-Time Great Female Player Award

Tim Hovland, Thomas Haine All-Time Great Male Player Award

Diana Hoffman – Flo Hyman All-Time Great Player Award, Pioneer Division

Chuck Nelson – Thomas Haine All-Time Great Player Award, Pioneer Division

Dr. Cecile Reynaud, Bertha H. Lucas All-Time Great Coach Award, Pioneer Division

Brady Starkey, Donald S. Shondell All-Time Great Coach Award, Contemporary Division

Joe Campbell, George J. Fisher Leader in Volleyball Award

Michelle Goodall, George J. Fisher Leader in Volleyball Award

Michael Blalock, Wilbur H. Peck Referee Emeritus Award

Donna Friesen Wigton – Nancy S. Sharpless Scorekeeper Emeritus Award

John Nelson – Junior Service Award, Outstanding Clinician Award

Loren Paulozzi – Junior Service Award, Outstanding Program Director

Bethani Hincherick – Junior Service Award, Outstanding Female Coach

Sam Nimpchaimanatham – Junior Service Award, Outstanding Male Coach

Kathy Ets-Hokin – Junior Service Award, Outstanding Parent

Click here for the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame Digital Experience.