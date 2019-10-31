Volleyball today: p1440 Pro Challenge set, USAV hires Vint, Leclair mourned, AVCA scholarships

p1440 Pro Challenge: p1440 has set up what promises to be a fun and intriguing one-day beach competition November 8 on Manhattan Beach that includes not only Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat, but seven other world-ranked women’s teams.

And p1440 is going old school with a four-man match where Tim Hovland and Mike Dodd will square off against Randy Stoklos and Sinjin Smith. Two of the other four players — still to be announced but top current pros — will join each of the veterans.

The star-studded women’s field also includes Americans Emily Stockman and Kelley Larsen, Emily Day and Betsi Flint, Canadians Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley, Germans Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider, Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic, Nikki Laird and Becchara Palmer of Australia, with an eighth team TBA.

Read all about this high level tune-up for next week’s FIVB Chetumal four-star Olympic-qualifying event in Mexico.

USAV tabs chief of sport: USA Volleyball announced Wednesday that it has hired Dr. Peter Vint to serve as its chief of sport.

According to USAV, “In the newly created position, he will oversee USA Volleyball’s indoor, beach, sitting, snow and beach ParaVolley national teams as well as the High Performance and Coaching Education departments.”

Vint, who worked with Everton of the Premier League in England as its first American-born academy director overseeing its youth development program, previously spent 10 years at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) involved in analysis and research.

According to the USAV news release, “During Vint’s time with the USOPC, he worked with USA Volleyball on many levels. Vint developed and delivered comprehensive opponent scouting, video and analytics support for beach volleyball teams including the two 2008 Beijing Olympic Games gold-medal winning teams of Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor and Phil Dalhausser and Todd Rogers.

Funeral services set for Leclair: The Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester, N.Y., reported that funeral arrangements are set for Dane Leclair, the former Loyola men’s volleyball player who died after an accidental fall Sunday. Leclair, 22, was from nearby Pittsford and was a graduate student manager this season for the Nebraska women’s team.

According to the newspaper, “The arrangements were released in a Tweet from McQuaid Jesuit High School, where Leclair graduated from in 2015.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at The Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Perinton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at St. John of Rochester Church 8 Wickford Way, Perinton.

The family requested that contributions be made to the Dane Leclair Memorial Volleyball Scholarship Fund c/o McQuaid Jesuit, 1800 South Clinton Ave., Rochester, or online at https://mcquaid.org/dane-leclair/ in lieu of flowers.

AVCA scholarships: The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced the 14 recipients of the 2019 Coaches 4 Coaches Scholarship. The scholarship provides the opportunity for up-and-coming volleyball coaches to attend their first AVCA Convention with the scholarship money used to pay for Convention registration and hotel costs.

This year’s AVCA Convention is in Pittsburgh December 18-21, featuring more than 70 educational sessions with more than 2,000 volleyball coaches expected to be in attendance. It coincides with the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship semifinals and title match.

Read more, including the list of recipients, at the AVCA website.